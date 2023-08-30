The One Show host Alex Jones has taken to her Instagram Stories to share some adorable snaps from her family holiday in France, as she prepares to return to her TV role after the summer break.

Ales, who shares sons Teddy, six, Kit, four, and two-year-old daughter Annie with her husband Charlie Thomson, posted the happy pictures as the fivesome's holiday came to an end.

WATCH: See Alex Jones' daughter Annie as a baby

In the first picture, we see Alex and Charlie's middle child Kit licking a plate, with his mum commenting: "Making the most of the last breakfast of Nutella."

© Instagram Alex Jones' son enjoys the last of the Nutella

Alex then looks stunning in a selfie wearing shades and sporting a glowing tan as she pens: "Last day blues."

In another snap, the star stood alongside her eldest child Teddy who had been having fun on the lake. "Went wakeboarding," she wrote, then adding: "Swallowed half the lake but good fun."

© Instagram Alex Jones went wakeboarding with her son

We also caught a glimpse of the Welsh TV presenter's daughter Annie playing on the beach, dressed in a sweet floral swimming outfit. The little girl is her mum's double with her pretty brunette locks.

Also sharing a photo of a road sign to Paris, Alex informed her followers: "Now travelling back up to the north. Nearly time to go home."

© Instagram Alex Jones' daughter playing on the beach in a floral outfit

Most UK schools return for the autumn term next week, so we imagine that Alex will be back hosting The One Show on Monday.

The mum-of-three returns to a new presenter line-up on the show alongside Jermaine Jenas and new regular host Roman Kemp. Ronan Keating will be spending less time hosting the show this year to his music commitments.

Roman Kemp, one of several occasional hosts to appear on the programme alongside Alex since Matt Baker left to spend more time with his family, was recently confirmed as a permanent fixture on the show.

Announcing Roman's appointment, The One Show posted on Instagram: "It’s official! Roman Kemp is a regular. @romankemp has officially joined #TheOneShow as a regular co-host."

Alex paused her France holiday to share her excitement about Roman's new role, explaining in a video on her Instagram: "Just stopping the holiday spam for a minute. We can officially welcome Roman Kemp to The One Show family. Roman, I look forward to seeing you at the end of the month!"