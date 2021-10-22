The One Show's Alex Jones causes havoc with epic blunder upon her return The One Show host took a break from her maternity leave

The One Show viewers were delighted to see Alex Jones back on the famous green sofa on Thursday night. However, things swiftly descended into chaos upon her return as the TV star accidentally broke the iconic seats apart while introducing guest Bruno Tonioli to the programme.

Alex, who is taking a two-day break from her maternity leave, had her co-host Harry Judd and the crew in stitches when she nearly fell through the sofa live on air.

"Now, let's welcome a dancer and presenter who is known for his passion and panache," the McFly star said as he introduced the Strictly judge onto the show. To which, Alex replied: "I love the word panache," whilst she leaned to one side and adjust her seating position.

However, when she placed her hand on the end of the seat, it broke apart. "Oops, the sofa has come apart, ah I'm back for two seconds," she teased, while Harry quipped: "It's her first show back - apologies!"

The crew broke into fits of laughter in the background - much to the delight of her viewers. Alex, 44, returned to The One Show this week after three months off following the birth of her third child earlier this year – she is also set to appear on Friday's episode.

The TV presenter came back to announce a new fundraising challenge for BBC Children in Need – the Surprise Squad. The Surprise Squad is made up of five inspirational young people who have been supported by BBC Children in Need and want to give back and lend a helping hand to benefit others.

The Surprise Squad will head to locations around the country where they will complete surprise challenges, joined by the programme's presenters Alex, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, for BBC Children in Need funded projects that are in need of a little help with something – which could be anything from creating a secret garden for a children's hospice, or organising a much needed community fundraising event to give a local project a boost.

