I'm a Celeb's Oti Mabuse quizzed about daughter's name - reveals incredible meaning

Oti Mabuse has headed to Australia to appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity, although her journey means that she's currently away from her one-year-old daughter.

Oti and husband Marius Iepure have taken the decision not to publicly reveal the name of their young girl, but during a discussion on I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked, Oti did speak about her little girl. While discussing parenthood with GK Barry, Oti shied away from revealing her daughter's name, but said that it meant 'beautiful'.

The former Strictly professional then probed GK on whether she would ever want children with the social media personality saying she was "undecided".

The pair also joked about how Oti nearly gave birth in a branch of Marks & Spencer, with GK quipping that "the price of olive oil would make me want to give birth!"

Oti sat down with HELLO! in an exclusive interview before her time in the journey, where she revealed that her mum, Dudu, ended up naming her baby.

"My mother is the one who named her," the 34-year-old explained. "My mum named all the children in the family. I think three months before she was born, the name was already set."

Oti continued: "I was going to name her my name and then I was like, 'OK, let me just share one,' and then we decided on the day once we saw her, her other name for my husband's side."

Oti's daughter is already hitting major milestones, with the mum-of-one sharing: "We celebrate every single milestone. She is so cheeky. I see myself in her and I'm just like, 'Wow she's a force.' She's very clever."

She went on to say: "She's starting to walk. She's teething. She can speak, [she's] not articulate but she knows who is who already, she knows her name… She's quite advanced which we're really happy about for her level of prematurity."

The professional dancer also revealed her hopes to expand her family in the future. "I think what it is is when she's playing on her own, and you're like 'Oh my gosh, it's such a lonely life,'" she said.

Oti added: "She comes to the dance studio, so it's almost like she has many brothers and sisters that she can play with and she goes to nursery.

"So she's generally used to being around people and she's not scared of people, but when we're at home... or when it's cold and it's raining and you're indoors, you're just like, 'Yeah [it would be nice to have another one].'"