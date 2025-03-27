BAFTA TV Awards 2025: full list of nominations 

The BAFTAs are back! Celebrating the biggest and brightest names in television, on Sunday 11 May, stars will gather at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London before embarking on a night to remember.

Confirmed as this year's host, Scottish actor Alan Cumming is taking the reins at the annual ceremony, and with hit shows including Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses receiving numerous nods, it looks like the competition is tough this year.

In with a chance of winning a coveted statuette, Billie Piper, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Monica Dolan have made waves in the Best Actress category, while the likes of David Tennant, Gary Oldman, and Richard Gadd are going head to head for Best Actor.

Here, we reveal the full list of nominations for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards…

BAFTA TV Award Nominations

Leading Actress

© Netflix Billie Piper has been nominated for her portrayal of Sam McAlister in Scoop

Billie Piper - Scoop

Marisa Abela - Industry

Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You

Monica Dolan - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman

Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing

Leading Actor

© Robert Viglasky David Tennant delivered a stellar performance as Tony Baddingham in Rivals

David Tennant - Rivals

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Lennie James - Mr Loverman

Martin Freeman - The Responder

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

Supporting Actress

© Ed Miller/Netflix Jessica Gunning has become a household name after garnering critical acclaim as Martha in Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Katherine Parkinson - Rivals

Maxine Peake - Say Nothing

Monica Dolan - Sherwood

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

Nava Mau - Truelove

Supporting Actor

Christopher Chung - Slow Horses

© Apple TV+ Christopher Chung has emerged as a standout star in Slow Horses

Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman

Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III - Eric

Sonny Walker - The Gathering

Drama Series

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Blue Lights

Sherwood

Supacell

Daytime

Morning Live

Loose Women

Richard Osman's House of Games

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure

Entertainment

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie to You?

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs

Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys and Fairies

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office

One Day

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across The World

Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour

Sort Your Life Out

Female Performance in a Comedy

Kate O'Flynn - Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope - The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood

Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

International

After the Party

Colin From Accounts

Say Nothing

Shogun

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack

Male Performance in a Comedy

Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary

Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff

Dylan Thomas-Smith - G Wed

Nabhaan Razwan - KAOS

Oliver Savell - Changing Ends

Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens

Reality

The Jury: Murder Trial

Love is Blind UK

The Traitors

Dragons' Den

Scripted Comedy

Brassic

Alma's Not Normal

G Wed

Ludwig

Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Short Form

Brown Brit

Peaked

Quiet Life

Spud

Factual Series

American Nightmare

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour

The Push: Murder on the Cliff

To Catch a Copper

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya - The Fall of Assad

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Glastonbury 2024

Last Night of the Proms

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper

Tell Them You Love Me

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right





Specialist Factual

Children of The Cult

Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain

Atomic People

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 (BBC One)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)

Wimbledon (2024)

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza

Maternity: Broken Trust

State of Rage

Ukraine's War: The Other Side

Children's Scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe

Horrible Histories

Ready Eddie Go!

Tweedy & Fluff

Children's Non-Scripted

BooSnoo!

Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)

Operation Ouch!

Reu & Harper's Wonder World

P&O Cruise's Memorable Moment

Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis - Rivals

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to You Will Never Walk Alone - Strictly Come Dancing

Paul isn't my son but Ross is - The Traitors

The carriage scene - Bridgerton

Smithy's wedding: Mick stands up - Gaving & Stacey: The Finale

Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon hotline - Mr Bates vs The Post Office