BAFTA TV Awards 2025: full list of nominations 

The BAFTAs are back! Celebrating the biggest and brightest names in television, on Sunday 11 May, stars will gather at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London before embarking on a night to remember.
Confirmed as this year's host, Scottish actor Alan Cumming is taking the reins at the annual ceremony, and with hit shows including Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses receiving numerous nods, it looks like the competition is tough this year.
In with a chance of winning a coveted statuette, Billie Piper, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Monica Dolan have made waves in the Best Actress category, while the likes of David Tennant, Gary Oldman, and Richard Gadd are going head to head for Best Actor.
Here, we reveal the full list of nominations for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards…
BAFTA TV Award Nominations
Leading Actress
Billie Piper - Scoop
Marisa Abela - Industry
Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You
Monica Dolan - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman
Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing
Leading Actor
David Tennant - Rivals
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Lennie James - Mr Loverman
Martin Freeman - The Responder
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Toby Jones - Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
Supporting Actress
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Katherine Parkinson - Rivals
Maxine Peake - Say Nothing
Monica Dolan - Sherwood
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Nava Mau - Truelove
Supporting Actor
Christopher Chung - Slow Horses
Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman
Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
McKinley Belcher III - Eric
Sonny Walker - The Gathering
Drama Series
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Blue Lights
Sherwood
Supacell
Daytime
Morning Live
Loose Women
Richard Osman's House of Games
Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure
Entertainment
The 1% Club
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie to You?
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs
Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out
Limited Drama
Baby Reindeer
Lost Boys and Fairies
Mr Bates Vs The Post Office
One Day
Factual Entertainment
In Vogue: The 90s
Race Across The World
Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour
Sort Your Life Out
Female Performance in a Comedy
Kate O'Flynn - Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope - The Franchise
Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood
Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal
Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
International
After the Party
Colin From Accounts
Say Nothing
Shogun
True Detective: Night Country
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack
Male Performance in a Comedy
Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary
Danny Dyer - Mr Bigstuff
Dylan Thomas-Smith - G Wed
Nabhaan Razwan - KAOS
Oliver Savell - Changing Ends
Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens
Reality
The Jury: Murder Trial
Love is Blind UK
The Traitors
Dragons' Den
Scripted Comedy
Brassic
Alma's Not Normal
G Wed
Ludwig
Soap
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Short Form
Brown Brit
Peaked
Quiet Life
Spud
Factual Series
American Nightmare
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour
The Push: Murder on the Cliff
To Catch a Copper
News Coverage
BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special
Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya - The Fall of Assad
Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign
Live Event Coverage
D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
Glastonbury 2024
Last Night of the Proms
Single Documentary
Hell Jumper
Tell Them You Love Me
Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
Undercover: Exposing the Far Right
Specialist Factual
Children of The Cult
Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain
Atomic People
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
Sports Coverage
Euro 2024 (BBC One)
Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC One)
Wimbledon (2024)
Current Affairs
Life and Death in Gaza
Maternity: Broken Trust
State of Rage
Ukraine's War: The Other Side
Children's Scripted
CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe
Horrible Histories
Ready Eddie Go!
Tweedy & Fluff
Children's Non-Scripted
BooSnoo!
Disability and Me (FYI Investigates)
Operation Ouch!
Reu & Harper's Wonder World
P&O Cruise's Memorable Moment
Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis - Rivals
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell Waltz to You Will Never Walk Alone - Strictly Come Dancing
Paul isn't my son but Ross is - The Traitors
The carriage scene - Bridgerton
Smithy's wedding: Mick stands up - Gaving & Stacey: The Finale
Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon hotline - Mr Bates vs The Post Office