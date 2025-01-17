Michelle Keegan reveals how she is dressing bump after return to work

Michelle Keegan delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes peek into her return to filming the eagerly awaited seventh season of Brassic.

The 37-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, looked effortlessly stylish as she layered up to keep warm, subtly concealing her blossoming baby bump - something which, she has been doing of late!

"1st week back filming last week the weather was in the minuses," she wrote in the caption. "But in true Brassic fashion we layered up, stood next to portable heaters and drank a 100 hot drinks & got on with it! It's good to be back!"

Michelle, who announced her pregnancy with husband Mark Wright at the end of December, is expecting the couple's first child later this year.

In the behind-the-scenes photos, Michelle was seen sharing laughs with her castmates whilst wrapped up in an oversized coat.

Despite the busy filming schedule, the Brassic star seems to be balancing her work alongside her pregnancy with ease.

It's been a busy few years for Michelle and her husband Mark, who finally moved into their epic Essex mansion at the end of 2022 after spending four years building it from the ground up.

© Instagram Michelle has been cosying up at home after announcing her pregnancy

The couple took to Instagram on 29 December to unveil their baby news, sharing a beachfront photo of Mark walking towards his Ten Pound Poms star wife to wore all white as she caressed her bump.

"2025 is going to be a special one for us…," the couple said alongside a baby emoji.

The former TOWIE star and Our Girl actress have been married for nearly ten years, tying the knot in on 24 May 2015 – as featured exclusively in HELLO! Magazine.

As for their careers, Mark can be heard on the airwaves every Saturday afternoon on HeartFM and also runs his own fitness business, Live Wright. Meanwhile, Michelle has been a regular fixture on our screens this year in shows such as Brassic and Fool Me Once.