Silent Witness viewers asking the same question after spotting 'big problem' with latest series 28 episode

Viewers who tuned into the latest episode of Silent Witness were left asking the same question after noticing a "big problem" with one aspect of the story.

The latest episode, titled 'Broken – Part 2', saw Nikki and Jack continue to investigate the mysterious and gruesome death of a lawyer after the disturbing discovery of a severed hand in a canal.

While fans have been loving the new series so far, others couldn't help but question the lack of policing in the episode, with the pathologists doing most of the heavy lifting in the investigation.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "First time watching #silentwitness why are pathologists so involved in the cases, they do all the police work and accompany them on raids etc is it always like this?"

© BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Emilia Fox stars as Dr Nikki Alexander

A second viewer remarked: "This run of episodes has been better, but the big problem remains, they still act like they're the police. Just go to the crime scene, do the science, hand over the reports, give evidence and move on," while a third added: "I really enjoy #SilentWitness but the question that keeps coming to mind more and more each series is... what exactly do the police do in each episode? They just seem to sit back and wait for the forensic pathologists to do all the work?"

A fourth fan added their voice to the discussion, writing: "Cackling at Nikki going to the prison to interview the suspect. Shouldn't the police do that? I know there's a detective there with her but still not sure that is in Nikki's job description #SilentWitness."

© BBC Studios / Chris Baker Fans questioned the extent of the Lyell team's involvement in police cases

So, how realistic is the series?

Back in 2017, the show's forensic pathology advisor Dr Stuart Hamilton revealed that while he "struggled" with how much the pathologists were involved in the investigations, he accepts that it's a drama series.

"One of the things I initially struggled with was that the pathologists on the show got so involved in the police investigation," he told RadioTimes.com. "In real life, I go to a crime scene, do the autopsy and then maybe three months later I’ll get a call saying, 'Right, are you ready to come to court?'

"In the show, the pathologists are much more intimately involved but again, you have to accept that it’s drama not documentary."

© BBC Studios / Robert Wilson The BBC drama is in its 28th season

Despite questions about the lack of police involvement in the latest episode, fans praised the gripping instalment, with many hailing the series as "the best ever".

One fan penned: "Have been watching #SilentWitness for over 20 years now and this series is for me, the best ever. It's more raw, up close to the action and the scriptwriters, producers and directors, not to mention @EmiliaFox and all actors have all done a brilliant job. Well done everyone!"

© Chris Baker / BBC Studios Fans praised the gripping episode

A second remarked: "Well that really was one of the best episodes of #SilentWitness. I hope one day it will be possible for us to live in a world where everyone has fair and equal access to justice!"

Silent Witness is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.