Silent Witness viewers 'angry' over 'most harrowing' episode yet

The second episode of the two-part Silent Witness season 28 premiere aired on Tuesday night – and viewers were left feeling enraged over the powerful storyline about the abuse of vulnerable elderly people.

In the episode, Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) continue their investigation after the bodies of two more pensioners are discovered and the threat of a serial killer emerges. Meanwhile, the life of another elderly man named Mr Dawson is put in grave danger as he shares his concern about the absence of his friend, Gloria.

WATCH: Have you caught up with series 27?

The harrowing storyline sparked a reaction from viewers, with one person writing on social media: "#SilentWitness — I don't think I've ever felt so angry at characters on the TV … I feel positively sick at the storyline sick!"

Another penned: "Strap in, it's episode 2/10 of #SilentWitness with its rollercoaster of emotions — mostly at the moment mine is anger at the scumbags that prey on the vulnerable. Scary opening."

© BBC Studios Viewers praised the harrowing storyline

A third praised the "incredible" telling of the "heartbreaking and powerful" storyline, while another added: "Another beautiful episode tonight with such a heartbreaking story at its centre. I love the new team members so much already! Both are amazing additions to the show."

Speaking about the upsetting story, David told HELLO! and other press: "It's particularly brutal and moving. A couple of episodes about the abuse of elderly people, vulnerable people. It's such a sad tale, isn't it? It focuses on one gentleman who gets very confused and upset because his dear friend has gone missing and he can't find her."

© BBC Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander

Meanwhile, Emilia told the BBC: "The first story is about the vulnerability of older people being taken advantage of. It's also about older people who have owned homes for a long time, and then, from the other end of the spectrum, younger people who are finding it hard to get to own a house, and the friction that creates between those generations."

© BBC Studios / Chris Baker The first story was told in two parts

The actress continued: "It's that division which creates the vulnerability and the potential for people to be taken advantage of. Something that I love about this show is that it shines lights on all elements of society. The writer of this story, Tim Prager, is brilliant as always finding those stories which are very, very topical and give the drama a meaning outside of the show, because they resonate through life."

Silent Witness is available on BBC iPlayer.