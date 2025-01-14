Silent Witness viewers delighted as fan-favourite character makes surprise return

Silent Witness viewers were delighted to see a familiar face reprise their role in the hit BBC crime drama on Monday night.

The latest episode of season 28 saw Zoe Telford return as Jane De Freitas, who we last saw ten years ago as a DCI in series 18.

Now a chief superintendent, Jane joins Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) as they investigate a brutal new case after the body of a man is found bludgeoned by a hammer in a housing estate. It's later revealed that the murder is linked to a disturbing cold case from ten years before.

It's safe to say the gripping episode, titled 'Homecoming - Part 1', went down a storm with viewers, who were pleased to see Jane De Freitas back on their screens after so long.

© BBC Studios / Chris Baker Zoe Telford returned to the show in the latest episode

One person penned: "Brilliant episode yet again. Great to see Zoe Telford reprising her role from S18. Emilia, David, Fran, Maggie and all other cast and crew, this was supurb all round," while another added: "You know it's gonna be a good episode when DI Jane De Freitas is back. One of my favourites."

A third fan remarked: "Great to see Jane de Freitas back," while another wrote: "That was such a great episode. Loved having a familiar face back!!"

© BBC Studios / Chris Baker Fans were pleased to see Jane De Freitas back on their screens

Viewers were full of praise for the compelling plot and shared their anticipation for part two on Tuesday night. One fan wrote: "Loving #SilentWitness. What a beautifully written, crafted, directed and acted show. Well done, all," while another added: "Woah! Superb! That had me totally gripped. Great writing."

Many also praised the cast's impressive performances, particularly Francesca Mills (The Witcher: Blood Origin) who plays new crime analyst Kit Brooks. One viewer hailed the actress as "excellent", while another agreed, posting: "@FrannMills is just absolutely the best thing to happen to #SilentWitness for as long as I've watched it. LOVE her character, just owns every scene she's in. This series is shaping up to be SO much better than the last few."

© BBC Studios Viewers praised Francesca Mills's performance

For those yet to tune into the episode, the logline reads: "When a man is found bludgeoned by a hammer, the Lyell are drawn deep into a conspiracy involving local government."

Fans have more gripping stories to look forward to as the new season continues, including the shocking discovery of a dismembered hand in a canal.

Commenting on the show's continued success after over two decades, leading lady Emilia told the BBC: "It's the premise of the show itself, which is testament to the creator, Nigel McCrery. To look at solving crime with a lead female pathologist in a man's world was inspired and original. Finding clues through the body was a new way of looking at crime solving, and it gave it a real humanity. In finding out how someone died, you learn about their life. A show about death makes you think about the meaning of life."

© BBC Studios / Robert Wilson Fans are loving the new season

She added: "It's got more depth to it than just solving who did it. It's got so many different layers looking at humanity."

Silent Witness continues on Tuesday 14 January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.