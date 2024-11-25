9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner addresses Sierra McClain's return ahead of final episode

9-1-1: Lone Star will conclude with the season five finale. Set to reveal the fates of the 126, fans are hopeful that the series will provide much-needed closure, but what does that mean for Sierra McClain?

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star season five trailer

The actress, who appeared as Grace Ryder in seasons one to four, has left a hole in the latest instalment, following her surprising exit. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Sierra had hung up her badge due to failed contract negotiations, and according to co-showrunner Rashad Raisani, it's highly unlikely that she'll appear in the final episode.

Speaking to TV Line, Rashad explained that Grace will not be returning, though "not for lack of effort."

© Getty Sierra McClain is not expected to appear in the final episode

With Sierra's character out of the picture, fans will be wondering how Grace's story will end. At the start of season five, it was revealed that she was abroad doing missionary work for the Christian nonprofit, Mercy Ships. As a result, her relationship with her on-screen husband, Judd, has become more complicated as he adjusts to a long-distance relationship.

© FOX Sierra's character was written out of the series at the start of season five

For EP Rashad, there was no other way to write Grace out of the show. "The only thing that I think could get Grace away from her family was this higher calling, which has been a part of her character from day one," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I just thought that that was the best way to protect her character and also to honor her character."

Jim Parrack, who stars as Judd, has addressed Sierra's sudden departure in interviews and explained how it would affect the series.

Speaking to TV Line, he mused: "I love and respect her so much. She's such a good, high-integrity human being. I said, 'Look, trust yourself and do whatever you think is best.'

© Getty Sierra reportedly left 9-1-1: Lone Star after failed contract negotiations

"There was no part of me, on a human level or a friend level, that would talk her out of an important decision like that."

Noting that Sierra's departure has been bittersweet, Jim added: "Of course, I was like, 'Damn, that's one of the best acting partners I've ever had, and now I'm going to be without her.'"

© Getty Jim Parrack has addressed Sierra's exit

While Sierra has waved goodbye to the 126, she's looking ahead to her next project, which is scheduled for release on December 5. In an exciting new development, the TV star will portray Toya in the BET+ Original film, Brewster's Millions: Christmas.

According to IMDb, the festive flick "follows Morgan Brewster's quest to inherit her uncle's fortune before Christmas. Amid holiday chaos, she discovers love, faith, and family's importance through giving."

© Shutterstock Sierra will appear in Brewster's Millions: Christmas

A family affair, Sierra will star alongside her sister China Anne McClain, who is billed as the titular lead, Morgan Brewster. Richard Pryor Jr., Romeo Miller, Telma Hopkins and Tequan Richmond are also among the cast.