Boiling Point: the true story that inspired the new BBC show

Boiling Point returned to our screens over the weekend, but this time in the form of a new four-part drama on BBC One.

The tense workplace thriller follows on from the critically acclaimed film, which follows Head Chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) and his kitchen staff at one of London's hottest restaurants, Jones & Sons.

The new series picks up eight months after the film left off, with Andy's former sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) now heading up her own restaurant with the help of her previous kitchen team.

While the characters in the show aren't based on real people, the story is inspired by the real-life experiences of its director, Philip Barantini. Keep reading to find out more…

© Kevin Baker Stephen Graham as Andy

The true events that inspired Boiling Point

The series is inspired by the experience of Philip Barantini, who began working in kitchens while trying to land acting roles.

Eventually, he became a head chef and through an agency, was sent to work in a variety of different restaurants, from Michelin star establishments to local cafes.

In an interview with The Book Of Man, Philip revealed that he used his own experiences in his writing.

"I suffered my own problems," he said. "This Andy character is loosely based on my life and my experiences. I've been sober for almost seven years now, but during my time in kitchens, when I was drinking and doing all that, I was in a dark place."

© Kevin Baker Stephen Graham's character is loosely based on the life of director Philip Barantini

What is Boiling Point about?

For those yet to watch the series, it's a continuation of the critically acclaimed 2021 film of the same name, which ended on a shocking note. After a stressful situation in the kitchen, an overwhelmed Andy turns to drink and drugs, leading to a heart attack. For a full explainer, click here.

The new series picks up eight months on, with Carly heading up the team at her new Dalston restaurant, Point North, with the help of her old kitchen crew.

© Kevin Baker Vinette Robinson plays Carly

The synopsis continues: "We follow the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis. With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out."

Who stars in Boiling Point?

Stephen Graham reprises his role as Andy, alongside Vinette Robinson as Carly, Hannah Walters as Emily, Ray Panthaki as Freeman and Gary Lamont as Dean

Other cast members reprising their roles from the film include Áine Rose Daly as Robyn, Taz Skylar as Billy, Daniel Larkai as Jake, Stephen McMillan as Jamie, Hannah Traylen as Holly and Izuka Hoyle as Camille.

© James Stack Izuka Hoyle as Camille

The are also some new faces, including Stephen Odubola as Johnny, Shaun Fagan as Bolton, Joel MacCormack as Liam and Ahmed Malek as Musa.