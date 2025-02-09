The Masked Singer fans convinced they've uncovered Wolf's identity 'within minutes'

Viewers of The Masked Singer on ITV believe they have already identified the celebrity behind Wolf. Many are convinced the mystery singer is Marti Pellow, the 58-year-old frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

After his latest performance, social media was flooded with fans claiming they recognised his voice. Some said they figured it out as soon as Wolf sang for the first time.

WATCH: Wolf sings "Don’t Dream It’s Over" on The Masked Singer

Vocal clues point to Marti Pellow

© ITV Viewers think they've worked out who Wolf in on The Masked Singer

Wolf's rendition of Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish last week had fans speculating. His latest performance of Rebel Yell by Billy Idol has only strengthened their theory.

One viewer wrote: "It's Marti Pellow! I can hear Marti now!" Another added: "He's disguising his voice well, but based on previous performances, it's still got to be Marti Pellow."

Another said: "That is Marti Pellow... got it the very first time he performed. Absolutely unmistakable!"

Wolf's clue package adds to the theory

© ITV Fans think Marti Pellow is behind the mask on The Masked Singer

Wolf's clues have also fuelled speculation. A previous hint included three umbrellas, which some believe is a nod to Wet Wet Wet's association with rain.

Another clue was a tartan picnic blanket. Fans have linked this to Marti's Scottish roots.

Despite the strong Marti Pellow theory, others have different guesses.

Maya Jama, 29, suggested it could be Kian Egan from Westlife, linking a previous clue about an egg sandwich to his surname.

Wolf's performance gets a big reaction

© ITV Maya Jama was blown away by Wolf's performance on The Masked Singer

Regardless of who Wolf is, his latest rock-inspired performance impressed the panel. The judges were up on their feet as he delivered a high-energy rendition of Rebel Yell.

Maya was particularly enthusiastic, shouting "rock on" as the audience cheered.

Is Marti Pellow behind the mask?

© Shutterstock Fans think Marti Pellow is Wolf on The Masked Singer

Marti has been in the spotlight recently, teaming up with Lorraine Kelly for a special music project. They recorded Love Is All Around with the Change and Check Choir, celebrating 30 years since the hit topped the charts.

Whether Wolf turns out to be Marti or not, fans will have to wait for the big reveal.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV and is available to stream on ITVX.