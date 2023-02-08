Alex Jones melts hearts as she beams in new photo with baby Annie The One Show star shares three children with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones recently showed how her dark-haired daughter Annie, one, is taking after her mum with a sweet photo of the tiny tot playing at home.

The sweet mother-daughter duo enjoyed some more quality time together on Wednesday, with the The One Show host taking to Instagram to post some photos of herself pushing Annie's pushchair in the park, smiling brightly as she did so.

Wrapped up warm in a bright red Cedrico puffer jacket over grey leggings and black boots, Alex wore oversized black sunglasses, wearing her signature long bob loose.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares amazing baby-related news with fans

Loading the player...

Little Annie could just be seen inside the pushchair, matching her mum in a sweet red woollen hat – how cute!

Alex sweetly captioned the image: "So nice to feel the sun on our faces! A walk to soak up all the vitamin D! Jacket @cedrico_official (super cosy)".

The star's fans welcomed the burst of sunshine, with their comments including: "Love the coat," "Spring is on its way," and: "The sun makes so much difference doesn't it xx".

Alex posed for some sweet photos with daughter Annie

The busy mum-of-three has faced a difficult time recently, recently opening up about her husband Charlie's mental health difficulties in an emotional interview for Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

GOALS: The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside

SEE: Alex Jones divides fans with surprising new photo

In the candid chat, the star also discussed Charlie's physical health issues and revealed that she used to date fellow Welsh presenter Steve Jones, until he bagged an Angelina Jolie scoop that was destined for her!

The star is such a doting mum

She went on to tie the knot with Charlie in 2015 and the pair now share sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three, as well as little Annie.

The path to true love was a long one, however, with Alex revealing at the weekend that her husband took his time proposing, as well as opening up about her fertility challenges, including the miscarriage she experienced in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.