Daisy May Cooper hints at 'annoying' plot line ahead for season three of Why Am I Being Unreasonable?

While the BBC has yet to announce a third season of Am I Being Unreasonable?, there is one plot point that remains in question if the show were to return.

At the season two launch, Daisy May Cooper, who wrote the show alongside co-star Selin Hizli and TV writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), revealed why one plotline may have thrown a spanner in the works.

WATCH: The trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? series 2

(Warning! Some spoilers ahead for series 1 and 2)

© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli co-wrote the series together

To quickly recap, season one ended on a cliffhanger when Nic (played by Daisy) was revealed as a murderer after letting Alex get hit by a train. Two teenagers watched the murder happen, meaning two people knew Nic's secret.

At the season two premiere, Daisy revealed why the plotline has caused a problem. "Now the teenagers, why wouldn't they have gone to the police? That's why we got Jack Thorne to help us out. Series three (expletive) hell," she told HELLO! and other press.

At the start of season two, Nic's murderous identity has not yet been revealed to anyone, suggesting that no one has reported her to the police.

Speaking about writing the second season, Daisy said: ''I mean, it was sort of annoying that we kind of wrote that (the teenagers) in the first series, because now, the amount of post-it notes on the wall…''

Co-star and writer Selin added: ''We took a really long time to write the second series.''

© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway Daisy stars in the comedy drama

Excited fans are already looking forward to season three and are even hoping for a fourth season, with one person writing on social media: ''If I were still in TV commissioning series 3 (and ideally 4 in one go) would feel like a no-brainer.''

One fan was left with burning questions after finishing season two: ''Was so excited for #AmIBeingUnreasonable S2, but that just didn’t do it for me. Train girl randomly pregnant? Is it going to be her husband's kid? Why is Jen still filming?''

© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell The BBC has yet to announce a third season

While the BBC has yet to officially announce a third season, Daisy revealed that the show has been recommissioned while speaking on the Firecrotch & Normcore: They Like To Watch podcast. Admitting that she didn't expect the drama to return after season one, she said: "But then they said, 'look, here's some money'' and I said 'no, absolutely, I'll just worry about the second series at the time'. Which is the worst. They've even commissioned a third series."

Am I Being Unreasonable? begins on Wednesday 5 February at 9.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.