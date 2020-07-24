Angela Griffin shares rare family photo with husband and beautiful daughters The White Lines actress shares two girls with Jason Milligan

Fans will have seen Angela Griffin play a mother-of-two in hit Netflix show White Lines, but on Friday the actress shared a very rare photo of her own two daughters Tallulah and Melissa, alongside husband Jason Milligan.

MORE: Angela Griffin treats daughter to the most incredible birthday cake

The former Emmerdale star posed with her beautiful family on the beach in the Devonshire village of Slapton and took to Instagram to write: "I [heart] Devon!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The White Lines trailer will definitely make you want to watch Angela Griffin's new show

She continued: "Had an incredible time celebrating mine and @johntorodecooks birthdays!!!! Dartmouth, Beesands, Slapton #bighouse, @britanniaatthebeachbeesands, Blackpool Sands the list goes on. Glorious sunshine made it feel like we were abroad and we're back home with a full Mediterranean tan. Sad that it's over tbh."

MORE: Amanda Holden fights back tears as she talks about son's traumatic stillbirth

The family looked relaxed and refreshed in the group selfie, with fans commenting on the "lovely" beach landscape behind them and noting how "wonderful" they all were.

Angela and her family have been enjoying a staycation in Devon

Angela also shared photos from her double birthday celebrations with her close friend Lisa Faulkner's husband John Torode. The Masterchef judge turned 55 on Thursday, while Angela celebrated her 44th birthday last weekend.

The two families treated themselves to a meal at seafood eatery Britannia @ The Beach, also known by locals and fans as The Shack. "The best food in Devon no question," Angela wrote on Instagram. "A shack on Beesands Beach with hand dived scallops from right there."

Lisa, meanwhile, shared a photo of their view from the restaurant, saying they had the "best lunch" there.

The star treated herself to a seafood birthday lunch

Angela and Lisa have been the best of friends since their soap days. Last week, the former EastEnders actress paid tribute to her dear friend, writing: "Happy happy birthday to my bestie @theangelagriffin who is so very very beautiful inside and out. I love you Angie and will always be by your side. Have the greatest day and shine you shiny star! #friendsforeverbraveandtrue."

Angela and her husband Jason, a former actor who is now a continuity announcer for ITV, tied the knot in 2006. They share daughters Tallulah, 16, and Melissa, 13.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.