Loose Women's Denise Welch was the most unconventional bride for private villa wedding Matt Healy's mother chose a daring third wedding dress

After wearing traditional bridal white wedding dresses for her two previous weddings, Denise Welch chose a more daring bridal gown when she married Lincoln Townley.

Lemon yellow, floral details and lace made up her eye-catching gown, which she wore for her sunny wedding in the Algarve on 13 July 2013. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Denise described her wedding day as straight out of an "American movie." The video below reveals more stars who opted for non-traditional wedding dresses...

From her two bridal gowns to her star-studded guest list, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Denise's third wedding…

Where did Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley get married?

Denise and Lincoln tied the knot in a private villa on the Algarve in front of 260 friends and family, including stars such as Carol McGiffin, Andrea McLean and Jill Halfpenny.

What wedding dress did Denise Welch wear?

Happy 7th anniversary to my wonderful husband @LincolnTownley whose love turned my life around ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbE3ZL9mbc — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) July 13, 2020

Denise wore a bold lemon yellow wedding dress

The Waterloo Road star looked stunning in a lemon-coloured raw silk and Chantilly lace gown made for her by Sharon Bowen, complete with floral off-the-shoulder straps and a mermaid silhouette that showed off her figure.

She wore her blonde hair in glamorous curls and added a yellow floral headpiece and a matching bouquet. Lincoln also got the yellow memo as he twinned with his new bride in a pastel suit layered over an open white shirt.

After the ceremony, Denise made an outfit change – and wasn't her dress incredible? She rocked a bridal white embroidered gown with a V-neck and feathered sleeves, while Lincoln removed his jacket off to reveal a grey waistcoat with a black and white picture of Denise's face on the back.

What have Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley said about their wedding?

The Loose Women star's second wedding dress

As well as describing her wedding as a "fairytale," Denise told HELLO!: "It was like walking into one of those weddings in an American movie.

"Every time I've watched one of those I've thought I'd love to get married like that. I had no idea how beautiful it was going to be."

"My most brilliant achievement was persuading Denise to marry me," Lincoln sweetly added. "We have a very unique connection and I wanted to grasp it with both hands. I've never felt it before. I am proud to call Denise my wife."

Who are Denise Welch's ex-husbands?

Denise was married to Tim Healy from 1988 to 2012

The former Benidorm star married David Easter in 1983 before splitting in 1988. She later described it as "the fairytale wedding I'd dreamed of," adding to The Mirror: "I wore white and I walked down that aisle fulfilling a fantasy that I'd always had of being the blushing bride. I was, after all, only 24."

She later regretted making the commitment with David, who later admitted to infidelities. "I thought getting married was just something you both do. What I've come to realise, and the best advice I could give anyone, is that a leopard doesn't change its spots."

Denise married her second husband Tim Healy in a frilly white bridal gown in 1988 when she was 20 weeks pregnant with her eldest son, The 1975 lead singer Matthew. They went on to welcome another son called Louis in 2001 before splitting in 2012.

She later opened up about having a cocaine and alcohol problem during their marriage, as well as both of their infidelities.

