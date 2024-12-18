Channel 4 announces beloved show is leaving platform after 20 years - and fans aren't happy

Channel 4 is making a major change to its schedule. After a 20-year run, The Simpsons will no longer be shown during its regular weeknight slot.

The popular cartoon, which has been on our screens for 35 years, has aired on the broadcaster since 2004 but from January, will no longer be broadcast in its usual 6.30pm weekday slot.

© © 2015 TCFFC The Simpsons is leaving Channel 4 after 20 years

The sitcom will move to E4, starting with season 32. Meanwhile, new seasons, starting with series 36, will premiere on Disney+ in the spring of next year before airing on E4. Fans will also be able to catch the new seasons on Channel 4's streaming service for a limited time.

Polly Scates, Head of Acquisitions, at Channel 4 said of the decision: "The Simpsons and Channel 4 have a historic relationship, and I'm delighted that we will continue to bring this much loved and iconic series to our audience. In an evolving market, collaboration has never felt more important, and it’s been a pleasure working with Disney Entertainment to bring the latest seasons to UK viewers, who can now watch the show on E4 and C4 Streaming once it has aired on Disney +."

© © 2015-2016 Fox The show is moving to E4

Taking to social media, fans shared their sadness over the news. One person penned: "It's such a shame to see The Simpsons moving away from Channel 4 and be exclusive to Disney+ now, but then show new episodes at a later date on E4," while another wrote: "End of an era. I used to love watching The Simpsons at 6pm every night on Channel 4. I'd often see the same episodes repeated but it didn't matter, because the show is such a laugh."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Channel 4 is also the home of After the party - have you watched it?

The news comes just weeks after Pamela Hayden, the actress who voices the Simpsons character Milhouse, announced her retirement from the show.

The 70-year-old has worked on the series since 1989 and appeared in nearly 700 episodes.

© Getty Images for Kash Hovey Pamela Hayden announced her departure in November

In a statement, the actress said: "The time has come for me to hang up my microphone.

"It's been an honour and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show... I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses."

© © 2015-2016 Fox New seasons will premiere on Disney+ in spring 2025

Milhouse isn't the only character Pamela has voiced as she's also played Ned Flanders' sons Rod and Todd, school bully Jimbo Jones, Lisa Simpson's friend Janey, and Chief Wiggum's wife Sarah.

"People are always saying what a nerd he is, but one thing that I love about Milhouse is he's always getting knocked down, but he keeps getting up," continued the star. "I love the little guy. It's this wonderful analogy for life."