The One Show gets off to chaotic start following Alex Jones's wardrobe malfunction
Alex Jones and Vernon Kay on the set of The One Show© BBC

The One Show gets off to chaotic start following wardrobe malfunction

Alex Jones lost her earring at the beginning!

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The One Show got off to a chaotic start on Wednesday night as host Alex Jones lost her composure following a wardrobe malfunction.

As the programme got underway with hosts Alex Jones and Vernon Kay, Vernon introduced the weekly Watchdog segment. However, during this, Alex's earring ended up falling out and onto the floor, causing a small noise and prompting her to look down.

Alex Jones and Vernon Kay looking for an earring© BBC
Vernon helped Alex track down the missing piece

"Oh, my earring just fell out," she quipped, prompting Vernon to laugh as he continued to introduce the segment. "Matt, you're like a dog with a bone!" Vernon shouted as he helped Alex look for the missing jewellery piece.

Matt Albright, who hosts the segment on a bi-weekly basis, couldn't help but join in on the fun, responding: "I'll find it, I'll find it."

the one show alex jones health concerns© Shutterstock
Alex is a popular face on the sofa

After Matt finished explaining what issues he had been looking into, he then enquired about the missing earring. "Have you got it yet, Al?" Alex responded: "Aw, not yet but we'll have a look in a minute, it's there somewhere."

Alex has been presenting The One Show since 2010, and the star has given fans plenty of amusing moments over the years. However, last week, the star gave viewers concerns as she presented the show while battling an illness.

WATCH: Alex Jones battles through cold on The One Show

Opening the show, Alex greeted viewers alongside co-host Roman Kemp. However, Roman quickly pointed out her hoarse voice, saying: "And a very croaky Alex Jones."

Alex immediately apologised to viewers, saying: "Sorry if I cough through this." When Roman asked if she was feeling better, she reassured him: "I am feeling loads better."

Alex Jones with her head in her hands as Roman Kemp laughs© BBC
Alex has given plenty of memorable moments on the series

Alex's return comes shortly after she missed an episode in January following a health scare with her son Kit. The presenter shared a photo of him in hospital, thanking the medical staff for their care.

She later reassured fans that her son was doing well. Posting an update on Instagram, she wrote: "Such a relief that it's done! Needless to say, I won't be on @bbctheoneshow later, but @laurenlaverne and @gabbylogan will look after you x."

