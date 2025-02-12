Dick and Angel Strawbridge defend surprising sleeping arrangements for their children at Chateau

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge reside at Château de la Motte Husson in Pays de la Loire, France, along with their two children Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, 10.

Despite their grand residence having 45 rooms, you may be surprised to learn that their children, Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, 10 actually share a room!

In an episode of Dick & Angel's Chat...Eau podcast, questions were taken from listeners, and one was intrigued if the brother and sister would stop sharing a room soon.

The conversation took place in 2024, and Angel remarked: "I don't think it's this year, I think we've got one more year. It's interesting because we thought that this year would be the year where they wanted their own bedrooms.

"We talked about it at the end of 2023 and there was this moment where they both loved the idea of having their own bedrooms and then when I started to show them what the options could be, they were both like, 'No we're fine for another year'."

While we have not seen actual looks inside their shared bedroom, the couple do have a children's bedroom décor collection, giving us an idea of what it could look like.

The range is called Le Cirque du Chateau and includes items like a circus themed bedding set and matching curtains as well as cute cushions with a carousel illustration.

Future at the Chateau

Dick and Angel originally purchased Chateau de la Motte Husson for just £280,000 in 2015 and have spent years renovating the property. It stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water.

It boasts 12 acres of stunning grounds, a library and a grand saloon – and the family often share updates of the interiors online.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Dick revealed that he and Angel are planning for their children's future at the chateau. "This is the long haul," said the former army officer. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future. "

Tour plans

The family are due to leave the chateau temporarily though and it's for a very exciting reason. In summer, all four of them will be jetting off for their Dick & Angel's "Forever Home" Australia 2025 Tour.

As soon as the news broke, they were flooded with excited fan comments. "Omg so excited," "Fabulous see you again in Adelaide" and "Absolutely can’t wait!!! See you in Perth" added their followers.

They will be hosting evenings in Sydney, Canberra, Perth and Brisbane among other locations.