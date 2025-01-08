Alex Jones reassures fans amid cryptic hospital photo of son

Alex Jones has reassured her fans after posting a cryptic photo on her social media of her son in the hospital.

The One Show presenter, who is a mother to three children Teddy, aged six, Kit, aged four, and two-year-old daughter, Annie, first shared a snap on her Instagram Stories of one of her boys in a hospital bed while being tended to by a nurse.

Alex made sure to conceal the identity of her little one, but his iPad and blue blanket could be seen resting in his lap.

The mother-of-three didn't explain the reason why her son was paying a visit to the hospital, but she said in the caption: "Never gets easier but made so much better thanks to amazingly kind and gentle staff @chelwest."

Alex then assured her fans that all was well in her next post when she expressed her "relief" at the appointment being done and dusted.

Posting a selfie from inside the hospital, the broadcaster wrote: "Such a relief that it's done!

"Needless to say, I won't be on @bbctheoneshow later but @laurenlaverne and @gabbylogal will look after you x."

Alex Jones' son Kit's previous health woes

Though Alex didn't state whether it was in fact Teddy or Kit receiving the treatment, this isn't the first time that the 47-year-old has shared the health woes that her children have faced.

Last year, Alex's second child, Kit, underwent surgery due to complications with his ears.

Once again sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Alex posted a photo of a hospital bed with a Peter Rabbit toy sitting on top, along with the caption: "Just waiting for little Kit to come back from surgery.

"He's just having some grommets in his ears so nothing to worry about, but horrible nonetheless."

Grommets are tiny tubes that are interested into the ear to allow air into the inner ear, and are a way to prevent ear infections.

The operation is performed under general anaesthetic normally during day surgery, meaning Alex and Kit were likely in and out of the hospital on the same day.

Meanwhile, in May 2022, Kit underwent surgery again for what Alex described as a "routine operation."

At the time, Alex took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans of her tough day, writing: "Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op but feels like the longest morning of my life!"

Kit was born in May 2019, following his brother Teddy, who arrived in 2017. Alex and her partner Charlie Thomson's third baby, Annie, was born in 2021.

We're sending all our best wishes for her little one's speedy recovery!