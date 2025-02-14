Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter talks 'darker' and 'difficult' series 14 amid schedule change

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter has spoken about the "darker" and "more difficult" times faced by the residents of Poplar in the latest series of the hit BBC period drama, which is set in 1970.

The 72-year-old actress, who stars as Sister Julienne in the series, appeared on Channel 5 News on Thursday, where she opened up about the uncertainty faced by the Nonnatus House nuns amid social change in the new decade.

"It's a really interesting turnaround because the Sixties seemed to be a time of huge growth and changes," explained the star. "Everything was held back after the war and then everything emerged, music and excitement and landing on the moon.

"The Seventies seemed to be a darker, more difficult time. It looks at the poverty and at the social problems," continued the actress.

"There are people being evicted from houses, there are people on drugs and people who don't know where their lives are going," explained Jenny. "For Sister Julienne, it's [a question of] is the structure that they're living in going to stand for very long and is the world that they're living in going to continue? Are they going to be able to continue with their work because the autonomy has been taken away?"

While Call the Midwife is currently airing its 14th season, the period drama will not be broadcast on Sunday 16 February due to a change in the BBC's schedule to make way for the BAFTA Film Awards. Instead, the next episode will air the following week, on Sunday 23 February.

The BBC period drama, which is loosely based on Jennifer Worth's best-selling memoirs, follows the lives of nurses and midwives working at Nonnatus House in London's East End.

The series, which first aired in 2012, begins in the late 1950s and follows the residents of Poplar into the early 1970s.

Jenny has starred on the show since season one, alongside Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Stephen McGann and Cliff Parisi.

Speaking to HELLO! about what fans can expect from the remaining two episodes, Zephyrn Taitte revealed that his character Cyril Robinson will find himself in "a lot of trouble".

"Buckle in tight because Rosalind and Cyril are on a bit of a ride," he added.

So, what can fans expect from the next episode? The synopsis reads: "It's October, 1970. The midwives help a family with a history of drug addiction. Dr Turner and Shelagh take the final steps in May’s adoption, whilst Joyce faces the disciplinary board."

Call the Midwife is available on BBC iPlayer.