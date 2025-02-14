Ben Shephard announces break from This Morning as he reveals ITV major presenter change

Ben Shephard has announced he will be taking a short break from This Morning as ITV prepares for a temporary presenter shake-up.

The 49-year-old, who has been co-hosting the programme alongside Cat Deeley, confirmed the change on Instagram, sharing that the pair will step away during the half-term break.

WATCH: This Morning's Ben Shephard opens up on family 'struggle'

Ben confirms break on social media

© Shutterstock Ben Shephard will be taking a break from This Morning

Ben took to Instagram to update his followers, posting behind-the-scenes photos from Thursday's (February 13) episode.

He captioned the post: "Ahhh lovely end of the week for me and @catdeeley. Thanks for all your messages. I hope everyone is ready for some hardcore valentines/palentines/galentines (delete where appropriate) action!!"

He continued: "We'll be back in the studio after half term!! Thanks @kenmckayphoto for these ace pics too."

Fans quickly shared their reactions in the comments, with many expressing how much they were enjoying Ben and Cat's presenting dynamic.

One wrote: "You and Cat are doing a great job. Enjoy your break!"

Another added: "Loving you two together! Hope you both have a great half term."

Who will replace Ben and Cat?

© Shutterstock Who will replace Ben and Cat on This Morning?

ITV has yet to confirm who will step in for the duo during their short break. However, it is likely Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will take over, as they previously covered their absence in October.

Alison and Dermot already present This Morning every Friday, having taken over the slot from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2020.

Alison, 49, has been part of the show since 2002, starting as a showbiz reporter before becoming a regular presenter. Dermot, 50, has been a familiar face on ITV for years, previously filling in for Phillip Schofield back in 2014.

Ben and Cat's This Morning journey so far

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard on This Morning

Ben and Cat were officially announced as the new This Morning hosts in February 2024, taking over the Monday-to-Thursday slot following the departure of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Phillip left the show in May 2023 after more than 20 years, while Holly stepped down in October 2023 after 14 years.

During their first episode, Ben and Cat acknowledged the huge change, thanking viewers for their support.

Ben said: "We are thrilled to be here. We know how much this show means to so many of you at home."

Cat added: "This show has been such a huge part of our lives for so long, so to be actually standing here now is very surreal."

While no exact date has been given, Ben confirmed they will be back after half term.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.