Did you know You's Charlotte Ritchie made her film debut in Harry Potter? The actress plays Kate in You season four

If she isn't already, Charlotte Ritchie is soon to be a household name thanks to her starring role in the fourth season of psychological thriller You, which lands on Netflix on Thursday.

The actress plays the new woman in Joe Goldberg's life, art gallery director Kate, who is immediately distrustful of the charming psychopath. While fans will recognise Charlotte for her roles in Call the Midwife and Feel Good, did you know that she made her first feature film debut in Harry Potter? Watch her scene below...

WATCH: Charlotte Ritchie makes feature film debut in Harry Potter

Loading the player...

Back in 2005, Charlotte appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (the fourth film in the series) as a Slytherin student in Mad Eye Moody's Defence Against the Dark Arts class. In her scene, she sits behind Harry and Ron Weasley, played by Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Speaking about her part in the film in a new interview with The Independent, Charlotte recalled a recent time when someone referenced her minor role. "I met someone on a set recently who must've quickly Googled me because they said, 'I love your work in Harry Potter!' And I was like, 'Did you? Thank you very much!'"

MORE: 10 best 90s movies to watch on Netflix, Prime, Now TV and Disney+

While Charlotte's first major feature film role was uncredited, she did appear in a short film titled The Open Doors the year before, starring alongside Michael Sheen.

Charlotte played a student in Harry Potter

Since then, she has gone on to appear in various major TV shows, including Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife - which she left in 2018 - and Grantchester, in which she played season seven newcomer Bonnie.

Speaking about her latest role in You, Charlotte revealed her nerves about appearing in such a popular show. "It's a comfy state to be slightly nervous but I was very. I don't think I quite realised the scale of the show beforehand," she told RadioTimes.com.

Charlotte stars in You season four

She continued: "Also, it was a different kind of character than I’d played, maybe ever. That was the thing I was most fixated on was working out how that was going to be, how I was going to manage that."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.