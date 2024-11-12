American Idol finalist, 16, shares pregnancy news day after revealing marriage

American Idol hopeful Triston Harper, 16, has revealed he has married his childhood sweetheart, Paris Reed, and that the pair are expecting their first baby.

The teen, who made it to the final five before being eliminated during the 2024 season, shared the news on his Facebook page on November 6 2024, writing: "I've got big news harpies," as he updated his relationship status to "married". He also tagged Paris in the post.

© Facebook Triston and wife Paris Reed are expecting their first baby

On November 8 he then shared a picture of him and Paris with big smiles on their faces as Triston held a pregnancy test.

Alongside the picture he had also shared a post by his mother, Hattie Sullivan, which read: "Now Everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news but now I’m about to be a 'G Ma'."

Triston's post announcing his marriage

Triston's love of country music saw him perform alongside Cody Johnson during the season, while Jelly Roll cheered on the teen as he also sang his own version of songs such as "God's Country" by Blake Shelton, and Elvis Presley.

Tristan was born and raised in McIntosh, Alabama with his Choctaw tribe; McIntosh is one of the most Native American towns in Alabama, with over half of the town's inhabitants reporting to be of Native descent in the 2020 census.

Watch Triston Harper's American Idol audition

His audition song was Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up", and he told Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan about the "ups and downs" of his life, sharing that by the age of 12 he was living on the streets with his mother.

"By the age of 11, my mom was with my stepdad. He was getting very abusive. We had to leave McIntosh and then everything went sideways," he said. "The lowest part of my life is when me and my mom had got homeless and were sleeping on the sidewalk. I had just turned 12."

He also sang an original song he wrote alongside his 86-year-old church friend Sister Willie Mae for the Hollywood auditions.