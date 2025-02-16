Miss Austen star Alfred Enoch has a very famous dad

Alfred Enoch plays dashing local doctor Mr Lidderdale in the BBC's new period drama Miss Austen, which follows Cassandra Austen (played by Keeley Hawes), who famously burned the private letters of her sister, famous author Jane Austen, after her death.

Alfred, 36, shot to fame as a child actor in the Harry Potter film series, in which he played Dean Thomas. Since then, he's landed a number of major roles, including in the legal drama How to Get Away with Murder and the Channel 4 thriller, The Couple Next Door. But did you know Alfred isn't the only big name in his family? Keep reading to find out more about his famous dad.

Alfred Enoch's famous dad

It seems Alfred inherited his acting talent from his father, actor William Russell, who is perhaps best known for starring in the first series of Doctor Who as the Doctor's first companion, schoolteacher Ian Chesterton. He reprised the role in 2022 for a cameo in 'The Power of the Doctor', 57 years after his character left.

William, who died aged 99 in June last year, rose to fame in the title role of ITV's 1956 series, The Adventures of Sir Lancelot. He also played Ted Sullivan in Coronation Street and starred in a number of films, including They Who Dare (1954) and The Man Who Never Was (1956).

© ITV/Shutterstock William Russell as Sir Lancelot in 'The Adventures of Sir Lancelot'

Speaking about his dad's iconic Doctor Who role back in 2023, Alfred told The One Show: "My dad was in the very first Doctor Who.

"He was the Doctor's first companion because William Hartnell was an older man at the time and so they needed some kind of young action man to fight gladiators and take on Aztek champions and do all the things like that they were doing in the first season," continued the actor, adding: "That was my dad."

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Alfred with his dad William and mum Etheline

Alfred is the only child from William's second marriage to Etheline (nee Lewis), a doctor, whom he wed in 1984. The actor was previously married to French model and actor Balbina Gutierrez, with whom he welcomed three children, Vanessa, Laetitia and Robert.

After William's death, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies described him as "a fine, nimble, witty, heartfelt actor" in a tribute posted on social media.

© Steve Granitz Alfred rose to fame playing Dean Thomas in Harry Potter

Recalling a time he crossed paths with William on a train, Russell said: "I was star-struck! He spoke with so much pride and joy about his son, Alfred Enoch, who I'd seen in King Lear at the Royal Exchange. Absolutely lovely man. A fine, long life. Well done, sir, well played."

