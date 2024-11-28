Robin Roberts announces she's leaving GMA family for her 'happy place'

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos were all noticeably absent from their hosting duties on Good Morning America on Thanksgiving as they took the day off to spend time with their family.

But Robin's holiday plans look different this year as she confessed she was departing from the norm.

The beloved anchor announced she would not be surrounded by all of her loved ones this year, as she and her wife, Amber Laign, would be celebrating alone.

The only family member coming along for the ride is their pet pooch Lil Man.

"Normally, we have a big family gathering, but this year Amber and I are spending Thanksgiving just the two of us," she told GMA as the hosts discussed their traditions.

© Instagram Robin and Amber will celebrate Thanksgiving as a couple

And they won't be tucked away in their Connecticut home either. They'll be "in Key West…It’s our happy place," Robin confirmed. "I’m looking forward to reflecting on our blessings in a peaceful setting."

It appears their dog is passionate about the sun-soaked location as they are, as Robin later posted a series of snaps of him on Instagram.

"@lil_man_lukas reactions when we told him we are headed to our happy place for Thanksgiving. #GetYourRescueOn."

Robin's made no secret of her love for Key West and she and Amber regularly vacation there.

It'll be a welcome rest stop for the host who has been busy in the New York studios and on assignment abroad in recent weeks.

She's been a valued member of the ABC daytime series since the early 2000s.

© Instagram Robin and Amber are normally surrounded by loved ones during the holidays

Robin recently accepted the Poynter Institute's Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

GMA celebrated their star with a message: "Congratulations to Robin Roberts on receiving Poynter’s Medal for Lifetime Achievement," they wrote on Instagram. "We are so proud as she accepted the esteemed award."

The GMA team are close

This is Robin's second Thanksgiving as a married woman as she and her longtime love tied the knot in September 2023 at a beautiful wedding at their Connecticut home.

Robin's co-stars were among the guests, including Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton and Ginger Zee.

On their wedding day

ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts was also in attendance, along with her husband, Today anchor Al Roker.

The pair were set up on a blind date, which the GMA star admitted nearly didn't ever happen, as she tried to cancel several times. Luckily, she didn't and the pair have been each other's rocks ever since.