George Stephanopoulos and his co-stars still missing from GMA - details

Good Morning America has looked a little different over the last few days as George Stephanopoulos and his co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan have been missing from our screens.

While the trio usually host the morning news show every weekday, they've been away from the studio as they enjoy a break over the holidays.

© Getty Images All three hosts have been missing from GMA over the holiday break

Ahead of their well-earned time off, the hosts pre-recorded a festive edition of the show that aired on Christmas Day. Robin told viewers at the beginning of the broadcast: "We're pre-recorded this morning so all of us can celebrate at home too. We hope you're having a fantastic holiday."

George and Michael last hosted the show on Friday 20 December, while viewers last saw Robin live in the studio on Thursday 19.

© Raymond Hall George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan are enjoying a well-earned break

In their absence, the likes of fellow mainstays Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, Rebecca Jarvis and William Reeve have held the fort.

There's no doubt the three main hosts have been enjoying spending quality time with their families over the holiday season after an eventful year.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos and GMA co-stars talk best moment at work from 2024

2024 marked a special moment for George, in particular, who celebrated 23 years of marriage with his wife Ali Wentworth, with whom he shares two daughters, Elliott, 22, and Harper, 19.

© Bruce Glikas George and his wife Ali Wentworth celebrated 23 years of marriage this year

Meanwhile, it's been an emotional time for Michael, whose daughter Isabella, 20, was officially declared cancer-free over the summer after being diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor – also known as medulloblastoma – in October 2023.

Michael opened up about his daughter's diagnosis back in January while sitting down with Isabella and his co-host Robin on the show.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2023

"You learn that you're probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realised that I need support from everybody," explained the 53-year-old, who is also a dad to Isabella's twin sister Sophia, as well as two children from his previous marriage: daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Jr, 29.

"You think that I'm the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I'm the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn't matter. And it's really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life," he added.

As for Robin, the 64-year-old celebrated her first wedding anniversary this year. The broadcaster wed massage therapist Amber Laign in September 2023 in a picturesque ceremony in Farmington, Connecticut.

© Desiree Navarro Robin Roberts and Amber Laign wed in September last year

The couple marked their first year of marital bliss with a cosy dinner at home, with Robin offering fans a glimpse into their special evening via an Instagram video, showcasing a candle-lit table set for two nestled in a charming garden patio.

In the video, Robin explained: "Since we never actually got to eat at our wedding, a lovely gift from a longtime friend, Pam [Guglielmino], and the chef from our wedding night."