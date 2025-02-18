Rumer Willis announces nail-biting new move after sharing next chapter with baby daughter — fans react

Rumer Willis is back in action!

Though the eldest daughter of exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has largely left acting behind in recent years, she revealed she made a worthwhile exception for a guest appearance in a buzzy new show.

Her latest gig comes amid her decision to move away from Los Angeles after growing up in the city, and after spending over a decade in her current home, with her baby daughter Louetta Isley.

On Monday, Rumer took to Instagram and shared a trailer for the upcoming two-episode extravaganza from new show Doctor Odyssey, which centers on a series of shark attacks.

The ABC drama stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson and Sean Teale, among others, and Rumer is seen in a brief clip wearing an oxygen mask and with shark bites on her abdomen.

"Stay tuned for some sexy shark bait… coming to your screen VERY soon!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement.

"I can't wait!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Can't wait to watch!!" and: "Love this!!! Can't wait!!!!" as well as: "Front row seat in my living room, will definitely have popcorn too!! Can't wait!"

In addition to Rumer, Demi and Bruce, who were married from 1987 to 2000 and remain close friends to this day, are also parents to daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, plus the Die Hard actor also shares Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Rumer shared news of her move in another post on Instagram in January, writing: "After nearly 14 years, I'm finally saying goodbye to my house in LA," and explaining: "I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying."

"This house and I have been through it all," she went on, adding: "I tore it down to the studs and rebuilt it with my first boyfriend. I've lived many different lives within these walls, tried on every version of myself (and every hair color imaginable), rearranged furniture more times than I can count, and even redesigned the kitchen before Lou was born."

"And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go. So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure," she reflected.

Rumer concluded: "I hope this place finds someone who will fill it with as much love, laughter, joy, and mischief as I did," noting: "And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me."