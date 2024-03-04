Michael Weatherly teases 'more surprises' amid NCIS Tony and Ziva spin-off - details

Michael Weatherly has teased "more surprises" amid the exciting news that the actor will be reuniting with his NCIS co-star Cote de Pablo in an upcoming spin-off series.

The two actors will be reprising their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the new series, which will follow the couple on the run in Europe.

Following the announcement, Michael took to social media to share his excitement over the new project. "NCIS has a great world to explore… And I cannot wait to be working with so many amazing people on this project. We will make it the very best it can be!" he penned, prompting a fan to ask what he was most looking forward to.

In his response, Michael hinted at more good news on the way: "Probably seeing what a Tony/Ziva offspring looks like? And then working with John McNamara and team. And btw - there are MORE surprises coming very soon! Hahahaha! Aha!"

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one person writing: "You sir are a tease. We are so excited right now and you are saying MORE?!"

Others shared their theories, with one person suggesting that Tony and Ziva could welcome a second child in the spin-off. "Wait hold on.. Are you possibly telling us that Tiva have another child? Is that part of the surprise you're talking about?" they penned, while another shared their hopes of an appearance from Tony's dad, Anthony (Robert Wagner): "I'd love to see your TV Dad again, Mr. Wagner is not only an awesome actor but you two have an incredible chemistry and friendship."

Michael's post comes just days after the spin-off series was confirmed. The upcoming drama, nicknamed NCIS: Europe, will find Tony and Ziva living in Europe, where they've spent the last few years raising their daughter Tali in Paris.

But when Tony's security company is attacked, the couple set out to uncover who's after them and hopefully learn to trust one another again along the way.

Fans last saw Michael's character in the second episode of season 21, when he appeared in honor of his former co-star, the late David McCallum, who passed away in September last year. Watch the moment Tony returned in the video below.

As for Cote's character, Ziva last appeared in season 17 when she was finally freed from a life on the run and able to return to her family.

Teasing the series in a joint statement, Michael and Cote said: "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years."

