BBC's new psychological murder mystery that has viewers 'on edge of their seat'

The BBC's latest thriller The One That Got Away is keeping viewers gripped with its dark mystery and intense storytelling.

The psychological crime drama follows DI Ffion Lloyd, played by Elen Rhys, and DS Rick Sheldon, portrayed by Richard Harrington, as they investigate a brutal murder in a small Welsh coastal town.

WATCH: The first trailer for The One That Got Away

What makes the case more unsettling is its striking resemblance to a killing from over a decade ago. As Ffion and Rick dig deeper, they begin to question whether the original conviction was a mistake or if a copycat killer is now at large.

A complicated partnership

© BBC The One That Got Away has BBC viewers hooked

Adding to the tension is the personal history between the two detectives. Ffion and Rick are former lovers, and their unresolved past threatens to complicate their search for the truth.

Elen, best known for her role in The Mallorca Files, said she was thrilled to be filming in Wales and drawn to the show's gripping script.

"Catherine Tregenna's writing blew me away," she said. "It's not your typical crime drama; it goes much deeper. I love that there are no heroes – the characters are complex, damaged, and human. Everyone is as flawed as the next. It feels so true to life."

Richard, who starred in Hinterland, also praised the script, calling it "tense, emotional and full of twists."

A gripping mystery

© BBC The One That Got Away is proving to be a huge hit on BBC

The series was written by Catherine Tregenna, known for her work on Law & Order UK, Doctor Who, and Torchwood.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, described the show as "a knotty, twisty-turny, edge-of-your-seat thriller interwoven with an electrifying love story. It's absolutely nail-biting."

© BBC The One That Got Away is a Welsh dark mystery drama

Filmed in South Wales, including Pembroke Dock, the six-part series is an English-language adaptation of the Welsh drama Cleddau, originally produced for S4C.

The supporting cast includes Rhian Blythe (Gwaith/Cartref), Sule Rimi (Day of the Jackal), and Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street).

The first episode of The One That Got Away airs on BBC One Wales at 9:10pm on February 25, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.