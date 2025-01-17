Hit BBC thriller series to return after 3-year hiatus and fans cannot wait

Fans of The Capture have reason to celebrate as the hit BBC series is reportedly set to return after a three-year break. Production is rumoured to begin this spring, with the new season expected to delve deeper into the show's signature twists and conspiracies.

The gripping thriller first hit screens in 2019 and quickly became a fan favourite. The story follows a young detective investigating a British soldier accused of a serious crime.

WATCH: The Capture's very first trailer

A web of conspiracies

© BBC Holliday Grainger in The Capture on BBC One

As the plot unfolds, viewers are taken through a labyrinth of deception, corruption and conspiracy. The suspenseful narrative, combined with shocking twists, had audiences hooked.

The show's stellar cast, including Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Callum Turner and Lia Williams, added depth and intensity to the complex storyline.

Season two raised the stakes

© BBC Paapa Essiedu in The Capture

The second season, which aired in 2022, focused on the dangers of deepfakes and misinformation. The stakes were higher than ever, exploring themes of national and global security.

Critics and fans alike praised the season for its clever writing and timely subject matter. It earned an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing its status as one of the BBC's standout dramas.

Fans share their excitement

© BBC Callum Turner in The Capture on BBC One

News of the show's possible return has ignited enthusiasm among fans. Many have taken to social media to share their excitement and appreciation for the series.

One fan wrote: "At its best, The Capture feels like the closest thing Britain has to Homeland."

Another added: "One of the best series I've ever watched. The second season was even better than the first. The ending was sublime."

Praise for the storytelling

© BBC The Capture is returning to BBC

Viewers continue to rave about the show's intricate storytelling and memorable performances. One admirer said: "The acting was amazing, the dialogue was well done, and the plot was incredible. The finale left me speechless."

Another called it "an excellent, intelligent high-tech thriller," adding: "The twists and turns kept me on the edge of my seat. Each episode left me wanting more."

With production reportedly beginning soon, fans are eager to see where the story will go next. Will the new season match the high stakes and clever narrative of its predecessors?

For now, viewers can only wait in anticipation for what promises to be another thrilling instalment.

The Capture is set to return to BBC One and iPlayer.