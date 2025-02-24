ABC's David Muir shares farewell message following surprise departure news

News of Lester Holt's departure from NBC Nightly News after a decade at its helm continues to reverberate around network TV circles.

His exit is the latest in a long line of veteran media personalities departing their positions like Norah O'Donnell, Chuck Todd and Hoda Kotb.

Fellow longtime anchor David Muir was among the many journalists who shared their surprise with messages bidding Lester farewell (he will be moving to a full-time position on Dateline).

David, 51, shared a pair of photos with Lester, one professional snap and another more candid photo from a run-in on a flight. "Lester is a true gentleman," he penned.

"I've loved our chats through the years. It's been an honor to look down and see him in the monitor for so long. I'm going to miss that. And I'll miss bumping into you on all those flights!"

Lester, 65, was one of the longest running evening news anchors in the United States, surpassed only by David himself. Lester took over hosting Nightly News on weekdays from Brian Williams in June 2015.

Lester will continue to host NBC's Dateline, now in a full-time capacity, which he has anchored since 2011. In a memo shared with staffers, the veteran journalist shared the news of his departure, clarifying that he will remain with the team until the start of summer.

"After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News," the memo read. "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

"But before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about."

"I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."

Lester was often named one of the "most trusted anchors in America" by audience polls and was instrumental in bringing a much younger audience to NBC through the implementation of Nightly News Kids Edition.

"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," his memo continued.

"As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride."

He concluded with: "I plan to continue anchoring Nightly through around the start of summer. As we get closer, I'll of course firm up the date and keep all of you in the loop. In the meantime, to my Nightly friends, I look forward to sharing some banana pudding as is our send-off tradition!"