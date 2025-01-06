World News Tonight's David Muir diplays buff physique during Marrakech vacation

David Muir looked very different from his suited and booted appearance behind a news desk when he jetted off for a getaway over the festive period.

The 20/20 host rarely shares photos from his personal life but made an exception to give fans a glimpse into his time away in Marrakech.

Taking to Instagram, David posted several snapshots, but only one featured him.

He looked casual and carefree in the selfie in which he wore a slim-fit, T-shirt that showed off his gym-honed physique.

David teamed the snug top with a pair of jeans and appeared to have a suntan.

© Instagram David Muir on vacation

"the magic of Marrakech," captioned the post that also included photos of the beautiful night sky over the city.

His followers commented on his buff appearance and wrote: "THE MUSCLES OF MARRAKECH," and branded him the "World's Sexiest News Anchor."

David is believed to have spent some of the festive period at his lakeside home in New York's Skaneateles Lake area.

© Getty Images David's fans are more used to seeing him in a suit

He shared a photo of the snow covered area in the run up to Christmas along with his dog, Axel, enjoying the cold snap.

David doesn't take much time off from his hectic career as a news anchor on World News Tonight and the host of 20/20.

But for him, his job isn't a chore, it's a pleasure.

© Instagram David and his father Ronald Muir sit at a news desk in a throwback photograph

Even from an early age, he was dedicated to his craft and interned and worked at a local news station while other kids his age were out playing.

"I was a total nerd," he admitted during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. "In the backyard, everyone was playing. And I'd be out there too, but then I'd be like, 'I gotta go inside, it's time for the news!' So I'd go in and watch the news."

© Getty Images He loves his job

"I started visiting the station at 13 years old, I started interning at 14," he continued. "Obviously, my dad and my mom would take me, so I'm grateful to them."

He continued: "And I'm grateful to everybody in that newsroom because, this is what we all have to remember, this was just a kid with a dream, and they let me show up. And there was a new news director, I got in when there was no boss. That was the only reason a kid at that age could get in."

© Instagram David vacationed in Italy earlier this year

"They convinced the new boss to let me keep coming, so I'm grateful to them. And I always try to remember that, when people write to us or reach out to us."