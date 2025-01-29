David Muir shares family moment from World News Tonight set that almost delayed his broadcast

David Muir is always one to keep it professional, although couldn't resist letting his softer side out when he came face to face with an adorable family moment.

The World News Tonight with David Muir anchor, 51, took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet backstage snap just minutes before he was on the air with his primetime news show.

He was captured interacting with his colleague and ABC News senior manager Erin Zimmerman's two kids, who were visiting the set and hugging their mom while she showed them the anchor's desk.

David looked to be enjoying their company as well, and mentioned how he was having so much fun with his visitors that he almost lost track of time before the show went live at 6:30 PM EST.

"5 minutes to air," he wrote alongside the photo. "@erincarlinzimmerman and her beauties," with a look at the World News Tonight stage and a hint of the NYC skyline behind him in Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The ABC News team recently bid farewell to longtime executive producer Marc Burstein, who celebrated his final day on set earlier this month after announcing his retirement last year.

Marc and David have worked closely over the course of the latter's on-air career, especially during the former's tenure as a producer on World News Tonight and the lead on several different special reports, including seven presidential elections.

Marc remained with ABC News for 27 years, most recently helming the network's coverage of the first presidential debate between now President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris. He announced in December that he would be retiring from his role after the inauguration on January 20.

"I've had an extraordinary run and for the last 27 years it's been my honor and a privilege to lead the special events team covering the most significant events of our time," he said in a memo to the network, per Variety.

"It's meant that not a day has gone by that I don't go to sleep without first checking that my phone is charged and the ringer is on high. After producing literally thousands of special reports and countless planned events, the time has come for me to step away and sleep at night."

"How does one know when the time is right?" he continued. "To be honest, I don't know. But it feels right. Another presidential election is behind us and a new headquarters building is ahead of us. After the inauguration next month, I will be retiring from ABC News."

David shared a statement with Variety on the news as well, which read: "I don't remember a time when Marc Burstein wasn't in the control room, as consequential events were unfolding."

"He's been a force — producing countless special reports and live special events for more than four decades at ABC News. He has been the very best at what he does for a long time, and we are grateful to him for his tireless work, incredible skill, and professionalism. He has set the bar — and I'm sure I will hear his voice in my ear long after he leaves the control room."