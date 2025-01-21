David Muir marks bittersweet end of an era on ABC News with photo from famed studios

David Muir has been a mainstay of ABC News for the better part of a decade, joining the network in 2003 and rising up the ranks to become the host of the country's top-rated primetime news show, World News Tonight with David Muir.

The 51-year-old journalist will occasionally share glimpses of life off the camera, embarking on lavish world travels of life in upstate New York with his dog Axel.

But for his latest social media update, he took to life behind the cameras itself, sharing a selfie from the famed ABC studios marking a bittersweet day on set.

He was joined by his other colleagues, like fellow correspondents Martha Raddatz, Jon Karl, Rachel Scott and Mary Bruce, to bid farewell to a longtime executive producer, Marc Burstein.

"Celebrating the legend in the middle," he captioned a snap of them all on his final day with the exiting producer, who is capping off nearly three decades with ABC.

Back in December, it was announced that Marc would be retiring from ABC News after 27 years following the inauguration of now 47th President Donald Trump.

He has been the head of the network's special reports coverage for decades, helming such projects as ABC's 9/11 coverage and seven Presidential elections, including the first debate between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris moderated by David and Linsey Davis for ABC News.

Marc also worked closely with David on World News Tonight, starting as a producer there when he joined in the 1980s and working his way up to becoming an executive producer on the show.

"I've had an extraordinary run and for the last 27 years it's been my honor and a privilege to lead the special events team covering the most significant events of our time," he said in a memo to the network, per Variety.

© Getty Images Marc [left] worked with ABC News for 27 years

"It's meant that not a day has gone by that I don't go to sleep without first checking that my phone is charged and the ringer is on high. After producing literally thousands of special reports and countless planned events, the time has come for me to step away and sleep at night."

"How does one know when the time is right?" he continued. "To be honest, I don't know. But it feels right. Another presidential election is behind us and a new headquarters building is ahead of us. After the inauguration next month, I will be retiring from ABC News."

© Getty Images Marc most notably worked on ABC's coverage of the debate between Trump and Harris

He added in his memo, though, that he wouldn't be too far from his colleagues. "I will continue to pop up on Zooms and Teams meetings, be on your speed dials and hopefully continue to occasionally see you in the halls of the finest news division we are all fortunate to call home."

David shared a statement with the publication on the news, which read: "I don't remember a time when Marc Burstein wasn't in the control room, as consequential events were unfolding."

"He's been a force — producing countless special reports and live special events for more than four decades at ABC News. He has been the very best at what he does for a long time, and we are grateful to him for his tireless work, incredible skill, and professionalism. He has set the bar — and I'm sure I will hear his voice in my ear long after he leaves the control room."