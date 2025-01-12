David Muir makes major change after 'narcissist' claims amid LA fire reports

David Muir returned to ABC News with a looser jacket after he was spotted live on TV with clothespins pulling his jacket tighter to offer a more svelte look.

The new anchor was back on screens on Friday and Saturday in the ABC News bright yellow jacket as he reported live on the scene from Pacific Palisades, where thousands of homes have been leveled and residents still under mandatory evacuation.

Although David did not comment directly on the faux pas, he continued to post on social media writing: "Prayers for Los Angeles. We’ll be back out there today."

© ABC David Muir on ABC News Live on Friday evening

Fresh fire breaks out in Hollywood

A second post also ignored the criticism, with David sharing a carousel of pictures of the "heroes" of the week, the first responders who have been battling the flames.

On Wednesday January 8, the 20/20 journalist had been praised for his reporting on the horror of the situation in the Los Angeles neighborhood, which had all but burned to the ground, wearing the ABC flame-retardant jacket as he spoke about the mass evacuation and terror which was unfolding.

But as he turned to offer a perspective on the scene, it became clear that clothespins had been hooked to the back of the jacket leading to a wave of criticism.

© ABC News David was reporting on the wildfires when fans noticed the clip in the back of his jacket

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes even commented on the faux pas, with Amy calling the moment a "slap in the face to the people dealing with the worst possible situation".

Both T.J and Amy, however, reminded listeners of their podcast to think of the other perspective.

© Getty Images for ADAPT Leadershi David and Amy have been friends for years

"Often times – and I don't know if he does – [reporters] travel with a producer or even a wardrobe person… you might be looking at your phone, getting the latest, looking at notes or doing something, and people are pulling and plugging things onto you, the mic and the IFB [in-ear monitor] and all these things," said T.J.

Clothespins also stop coats that may be too big for someone from flapping in the winds which also helps with sound.

© Getty Images Firefighters walk down a hill as they battle the Palisades Fire on January 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

The Palisades Fire forced evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the community of Pacific Palisades. The fire has grown to over 20,000 acres with only 11% containment.

The Eaton Fire destroyed the neighborhood of Altadena, and is only at 15% containment with almost 15,000 acres burned.

Other fires that have since been contrained include the Sunset Fire, Kenneth Fire, and Hurst Fire.