Downton Abbey star makes shock career move

Elizabeth McGovern can add 'catwalk model' to her expansive list of accomplishments. Making a splash at London Fashion Week, the actress ruled the runway at Burberry's winter show on Monday night.

© Getty Elizabeth McGovern walked for Burberry on Monday night

Turning heads at the Tate Britain, Elizabeth, 63, stepped out in a floor-length leather coat and stilettos. With her gorgeous grey hair swept into a half-up-half-down style, the Downton Abbey alum oozed drama, courtesy of her bold red lipstick.

A star-studded evening, Elizabeth walked in front of an A-list crowd, including Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Jodie Turner-Smith, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

© Getty The Downton star turned heads at the Tate Britain

Busier than ever, Elizabeth has had a jam-packed schedule in recent months. On February 15, the mum-of-two was pictured at the Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Dinner, which was held in a private members' club in Mayfair. Dressed to the nines, Elizabeth made an elegant appearance in a decadent velvet suit, which consisted of a cherry red blazer and tailored trousers.

Away from London's social scene, Elizabeth has also entered the post-production phase of Downton Abbey 3, after returning to the set last summer. Back in July, the cast and crew were pictured shooting at Ripon Racecourse in north Yorkshire.

© Shutterstock Elizabeth was spotted filming Downton Abbey 3 last July

Spotted in their costumes, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael got back into character as Lady Mary and Lady Edith Crawley, respectively. Meanwhile, Elizabeth – who famously plays their mother, Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham – was snapped wearing a sky-blue silk dress and a cream wide-brimmed hat.

According to reports, the shoot at Ripon Racecourse took place over four days, with the main cast and hundreds of extras watching a horse race. Allen Leech, Nathan Wiley and Hugh Bonneville were also on hand to film scenes.

WATCH: Downton Abbey cast confirms third and final film

Currently, Downton Abbey 3 is slated for release on September 12, 2025, so it won't be long until Elizabeth and her co-stars embark on a promotional circuit. During the UK premiere of Twisters last year, Harry Hadden-Paton – aka Herbert "Bertie" Pelham – told HELLO! that the film would be "bigger and better than before".

© Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features Downton Abbey 3 is expected to premiere on September 12, 2025

"The set pieces are huge," raved Harry. "There's a drone in almost every new scene and an amazing new cast as well. Some really exciting new people."

Asked what it's been like reuniting with his cast members, Harry told HELLO!: "It's wonderful, it's like putting on an old pair of slippers. Everyone knows everyone so well. We've all been through quite a lot together so there are no surprises. It's easy and we're all very grateful for it. It's a joy to have a chance to get together again."