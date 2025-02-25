Amy Robach reacts to former NBC colleague's shocking exit news in emotional post

Amy Robach is the latest in a crowded line of news anchors to celebrate Lester Holt's legacy.

On Monday, the longtime Nightly News anchor announced that he would be bidding farewell to the role he has held for ten years, and instead focus on expanding his role at Dateline, which he has also hosted for several years.

Though Amy is best known for her work with ABC and Good Morning America, which she left in 2022, she worked close to Lester while she worked at NBC News, from 2003 to 2007, and as co-host of the Saturday edition of NBC's Today Show.

WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Following Lester's announcement, Amy took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the two at the news desk back in the early aughts.

"Congratulations to @lesterholtnbc for an impressive career and run on @nbcnightlynews!!" Amy then wrote in her caption, recalling: "You were my first network co-anchor all of those years ago on Weekend Today."

She further reflected: "You were always kind and patient," and noted: "I sometimes felt like your kid sister, a little in awe, watching you navigate the biggest stories in the world with humility and hard work!"

"Way to go Lester — much love to you and Carol on your next chapter in life!" she concluded, referring to Lester's wife Carol Hagen.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and further praise Lester, with one writing: "He is the best! We will miss him at the Nightly News. May God bless him and his family abundantly," as others followed suit with: "He is one of the best!! Just like you and TJ!!" and: "I sure am going to miss @lesterholtnbc, he's the best!" as well as: "WELL SAID."

© Getty Amy and Lester worked together for several years

In a memo to colleagues sharing the news yesterday, Lester revealed that the departure is in part to focus and expand on his hosting duties at Dateline, of which he has been principal anchor since September 2011. He also said he will continue anchoring the network's flagship evening newscast until "the start of summer." There has been no word on possible replacements yet.

© Getty Lester has been part of the NBC family for nearly two decades

"After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News," the veteran newscaster, 65, wrote, adding: "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

© Getty Images Both Amy and her partner T.J. Holmes left Good Morning America in late 2022 following news of their romance and respective divorces

He then shared that "before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement," before revealing his forthcoming plans for Dateline. "I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about," he further wrote.

He maintained: "I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."