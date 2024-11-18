Amy Robach 'cannot wait' as she celebrates special baby news in beaming photos

Amy Robach was in a joyful mood over the weekend as she marked some special news close to her heart.

The former Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself and two female friends, as she attended her friend Morgan's baby shower.

The mother-of-two looked stylish dressed in an oversized yellow sweater teamed with a tan mini skirt as she rested her hand on Morgan's baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: "Cannot wait to welcome Baby Girl O’Dell to the world in just a few weeks."

Amy will no doubt have been in a nostalgic mood thinking of her own pregnancies. The TV star is a doting mom to daughters Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

She loves nothing more than spending time with her girls, and the trio reunited in Europe recently to visit Annalise, who is currently undertaking a study abroad semester in Spain.

Ava, meanwhile, came to cheer on her mom and T.J. during the New York Marathon earlier in November.

Amy Robach with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes

Annalise left home to study in Spain at the end of August, making Amy an empty nester. The podcast star was apprehensive about her daughter flying the nest, and opened up about her feelings during an episode of her podcast, Amy and T.J., which Annalise guest starred on back in August.

During the episode, Amy opened up about the distance between her and her youngest child, with her daughter choosing to go to Spain and then Colorado, rather than studying in New York City like her older sister Ava did.

© Instagram Amy with her daughters and T.J. in Seville

She said: "And that's bold because you want to see something else. You wanna see something new. And for those of us who weren't raised in New York, I always appreciate people who do have the wherewithal to experience other parts of either this country or the world. Because New York is truly a bubble. And when you meet folks, it really is... I do think it's cool just because we've had the experience of seeing how other people do things."

© Instagram Amy and T.J. met on GMA

She added: "And it was interesting because I looked it up because I was upset that you were going so far away, but I'm happy that you're going to where you wanna go."

Annalise is studying in Seville and looks to be thriving. Amy shared a selection of joyful photos of herself and her daughters enjoying their time in Spain back in October, and captioned them: "Reunited in Sevilla."

Amy raised her daughters for over two decades with her ex-husband Andrew Shue. She was also a doting stepmom to his three sons during their 23 year marriage.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been together since 2021

The couple separated in 2022 after Amy and her then GMA co-star T.J. got together. The pair hit headlines after being pictured together, and consequently lost their jobs at GMA.

They have since set the record straight with their version of events, explaining they had already separated from their significant others before getting together. Amy's ex, Andrew, is now dating T.J's ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.