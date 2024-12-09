The 2025 Golden Globes swag bag is set to be the most extravagant yet and worth 'over $1million'

The Golden Globes are synonymous with glamour, luxury, and Hollywood’s biggest night. But this year, the excitement isn’t just about who will take home the trophies—it’s also about what the winners and presenters will take home in their gift bags.

The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag, curated by the esteemed Robb Report in collaboration with Atlas Bespoke, is valued at over $1 million according to KTLA, making it the most extravagant swag in the ceremony’s history. "The bag itself is under $1,000, but inside is where the magic lies. It’s worth over one million dollars," they revealed.

A spokesperson for Robb Report shared with HELLO! just how exclusive and luxurious the gift bag is, explaining that it doubles in value from last year’s already opulent offering of $500,000, describing the creation as "a once-in-a-lifetime collection of experiences and treasures."

Inside the $500,000 Golden Globes gift bag

This is the second year that Robb Report has been at the helm of the Golden Globes gift bag, and this time they’ve gone even further to ensure it embodies sophistication, exclusivity, and sustainability.

The bag, designed by Atlas Bespoke, is a masterpiece in its own right. Crafted in a rich espresso hue—dubbed 'Mocha Mousse,' Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year—it’s as stylish as it is functional. "We’re super excited about this chic chocolate brown. It’s timeless yet on-trend," said the spokesperson.



© Kevin Winter The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 9

The bespoke bag is embossed with the iconic Golden Globes logo and features a matching passport holder and stainless steel luggage tag, making it the perfect travel companion for Hollywood’s elite.

"This bag isn’t something you’ll see anyone else carrying unless they’re a winner or presenter," the spokesperson added. "If you spot someone at the airport with it, you know you're in the presence of a Golden Globe honoree."

© Getty Last year's goodie bag included luxury stays at the Ritz

The real treasure lies within the bag: a leather-bound booklet filled with redeemable experiences and opportunities. Rather than including physical items that could go unused, Robb Report opted for a customizable approach.

"We didn’t want to create waste," they explained. "This booklet allows recipients to select their own adventure—whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a luxury fashion consultation, or a far-flung travel getaway."

Inspired by The Vault, Robb Report’s online collection of world-class experiences, the booklet is described as a “bucket list” come to life. From creating custom home décor to private tastings and exclusive fashion experiences, the possibilities are endless. "There are no rules, and that’s what made it so much fun to curate," the spokesperson said. "It’s about what’s relevant, timeless, and meaningful for the recipient."

© Rebecca Lewis The bag in itself is worth $1,000

Planning for the gift bag began the moment the 2024 Golden Globes ended, with the team working tirelessly to outdo themselves. "We started developing everything for this bag at midnight on January 12, 2024." the spokesperson shared. The result is a collection that reflects the pinnacle of luxury, combining bespoke items with unparalleled experiences.

Last year’s bag, which was worth $500,000, featured more than 35 luxury products and experiences, setting a high bar. Recipients enjoyed private jet credits, yacht charters, and luxury hotel stays, including a $50,000 five-day charter aboard the Celestia Phinisi Yacht in Indonesia and a $20,000 stay at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman. Beauty lovers received high-end items such as LED face masks, truffle-infused eye serum, and a $250 cream from Le Domaine.

One standout from the 2024 bag was six bottles of the world’s most expensive wine, Liber Pater, valued at $193,500. Other guests received emerald earrings worth $69,000 or $10,000 in flight credits with XO Jet. This year’s offering promises to eclipse all of that, raising the stakes in the world of celebrity gifting.

One of the key elements of the 2025 gift bag is its focus on sustainability and personalization. By offering a booklet of redeemable experiences, Robb Report ensures that recipients receive something they truly value while avoiding unnecessary waste. "Everyone will take away something they actually want," the spokesperson emphasized.

© Getty Last year's experiences included luxury stays in France

The experiences reflect the luxurious, tailored lifestyle that the Golden Globes embody. From private travel to unique tastings and exclusive shopping opportunities, the options allow each recipient to craft their perfect indulgence. “Whether it’s a fashion experience, a tasting journey, or a trip to a far-flung destination, this bag was designed with the lens of what’s aspirational and unforgettable.”

As the stars prepare to gather at the Golden Globes, the anticipation surrounding the awards is now rivaled by the allure of the gift bag. Winners and presenters will walk away with more than a statuette—they’ll gain access to a world of luxury and bespoke experiences that only the crème de la crème of Hollywood can enjoy.

For Robb Report and Atlas Bespoke, the gift bag is more than just a collection of items; it’s a reflection of their dedication to curating a legacy of elegance, exclusivity, and innovation. As the spokesperson concluded, "This bag is a representation of what we stand for—timelessness, relevance, and creating moments that last a lifetime."

With its million-dollar price tag and tailored approach, the 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is set to be the most talked-about accessory of the year—both on and off the red carpet.