Salma Hayek looks so different as she shares exciting news with fans

Salma Hayek surprised fans on Friday when she took to Instagram to celebrate some good news. The Desperado actress was delighted to announce that Netflix's Black Mirror season six – in which she starred in the episode 'Joan is Awful' – had made it to the top spot on the streaming platforms viewing list.

In order to celebrate this achievement, the 56-year-old actress posted a photo of her on set with the episode's fellow star, Annie Murphy, and its director, Ally Pankiw. As a result, the graceful beauty looked very different in the photo, which saw her and the other two women sporting Joan's signature dark hair with two blonde highlights.

© Salma Hayek on Instagram Salma's photo with Annie and Ally

"On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going?" Salma captioned her behind the scenes photo. "Ours is great," she continued, before revealing the news that it was number one. "Don’t miss our episode ‘Joan is Awful’," she added, before repeating her caption in Spanish.

Fans loved the star's episode and character look, as was evident in the comments to her post. "You and Annie are literally so cute and sweet together!!" one wrote. "It's Salma [expletive] Hayek," another penned, in reference to a moment from the episode in which Salma plays a fictionalised version of herself as an actress hired to play the role of Annie Murphy's Joan.

WATCH: The trailer for Black Mirror season six

"My favorite episode of the entire season," said one fan, while another added: "We need more episodes of Joan is Awful!" Alongside the different look which Salma sported on set in Black Mirror, the Frida actress also got people talking with a different recent selfie.

In this, Salma's hair was back to its usual completely dark state, but the top of her head was covered by a huge but very stylish black sun hat. She paired this with further accessories including a silver and gold flower chain necklace and a pair of dark sunglasses.

© Salma Hayek on Instagram Salma looked go glam in the denim two-piece and oversized hat

However, fans also went wild for her strapless corset-like denim top and jeans combo with silver detailing which showed off her amazing figure. Alongside the photos of her in this stunning outfit, Salma wrote "DREAM BIG."

"It should be illegal to look this good!" was the response of one person to the photo. Another wrote: "Absolutely the most gorgeous woman on the planet!" while a third summed up with: "Nobody can do it better."

© Getty Images Salma Hayek attends a Black Mirror Season 6 event

Returning to her appearance in Black Mirror, Salma was also making waves when she appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of that show in a glittering sequined black and silver dress. Alongside a video of her dancing in the look which the star again posted to Instagram, Salma said at the time: "I hope that everybody who watches the first episode of ‘Joan is Awful’ on @netflix new season of Black Mirror loses their mind as much as everyone in the audience of the screening in New York."

Well, it certainly seems like that was the case if the comments on Salma's latest post are anything to go by. And as Black Mirror season six continues its success on the streaming platform, it's likely more fans will be just as shocked by the Magic Mike's Last Dance star's episode.