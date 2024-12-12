I'm envious of Claudia Winkleman's skin and it turns out she's a fan of this £6 moisturiser

You have to admit that Claudia Winkleman’s skin is amazing. She’s 49 and she has three children, yet she has the glowing complexion of someone much younger! How does she do it? Well, I think I may have discovered her secret…

“I am extremely keen on Skin Food by Weleda,” says the Strictly host during an interview with Get the Gloss. “It does what it promises. My skin inhales it.” Wow, sounds ideal! So what’s the deal with Skin Food? This isn’t the first time I’ve heard a celebrity wax lyrical about it. So what’s all the fuss about?

© Getty Images Hard to believe Claudia is 49 - not a wrinkle in sight

Weleda Skin Food - what to know

This best-selling moisturiser is designed with dry and dehydrated skin in mind but is suitable for all skin types. It can be applied specifically to problem areas or all over the face - and the body too - to leave skin feeling and looking great. A little goes a long way with this product, so one 30ml tube will last you ages.

It contains natural effective ingredients including viola tricolour, calendula, beeswax, flower extract and chamomile. Depending on your skin type you might want to either use it as a daily moisturiser or an overnight treatment. You can even use it as a treatment for dry hands - apply liberally, cover with gloves and leave overnight.

The best thing about this wonder product is that it won’t break the bank. It’s reduced by 33% in the Amazon sale so you can get it for an amazing £5.96 instead of £8.95. Bit of a no-brainer, wouldn’t you agree?

Weleda Skin Food

What are verified shoppers saying about Skin Food?

Weleda Skin Food has an impressive 75% five-star rating on Amazon, where it also has over 34k positive reviews. I shop Amazon for a living for HELLO! So trust me when I tell you that’s a really good score.

Reviews are glowing, with several shoppers saying it’s the best moisturiser on the market, others calling it the “holy grail of skincare” - high praise indeed.

Says one: “I’m a woman in her 50’s going through menopause so as you can imagine my face gets extremely dry but this keeps it moisturised and goes under makeup lovely I recommended it to my friends and they are all now buying this as it very good value for money as you only require a small amount.”

Another happy shopper says: “This cream suits especially very dry skin but can be used even for normal skin,” which is good to know. It’s worth noting too that there’s a lighter version available - also in the sale for £7.86 - if you like your creams to be a little less heavy.

If you were wanting a little more info about what each of the active ingredients does, this reviewer has done her research well. If you give it a read you’ll understand why it’s such a good product. I fact-checked these and she is in fact spot on.

© Getty Claudia says Skin Food 'does what it promises'

“Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract: Calendula is renowned for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps calm irritated skin, making Skin Food an excellent choice for those with sensitive or easily aggravated skin. Calendula also aids in the natural healing process of the skin, making it great for addressing minor wounds or skin irritations.

Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract: Chamomile extract is another skin-soothing ingredient in Skin Food. It possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help reduce redness and irritation. Chamomile can also promote a more even skin tone, making it ideal for those dealing with redness or blotchiness.

Lanolin: Lanolin is a natural emollient derived from sheep's wool. It's highly moisturizing and forms a protective barrier on the skin to lock in moisture. This ingredient is particularly beneficial for dry or rough skin, as it helps soften and smoothen the complexion.

Sweet Almond Oil: Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, sweet almond oil nourishes the skin and helps maintain its natural moisture balance. It's easily absorbed and leaves the skin feeling supple and hydrated.

Sunflower Seed Oil: Sunflower seed oil is packed with antioxidants, including vitamin E. It provides an extra layer of protection against environmental stressors and supports skin health. This ingredient also helps reduce water loss from the skin, preventing dryness and promoting long-lasting hydration.

Rosemary Leaf Extract: Rosemary extract is known for its antimicrobial properties, which can help keep the skin clean and balanced. It also has antioxidant benefits, contributing to the overall health and radiance of the skin.”

Any negative reviews? “It is a bit thick so it takes a bit longer to apply,” says one shopper. The thickness of the product is a definite point that comes up again and again. “I really like very oily thick products so it might not suit those who prefer thinner ones,” admits one reviewer.

Bear that in mind before you add to basket. I honestly don’t see anything that would put me off giving it a go, however, especially at this price!