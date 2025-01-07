Claudia Winkleman uses these tanning wipes to look like she's 'been to Capri for the weekend'

At this time of year, many of us look in the mirror and feel we’re looking a bit pale and washed out, am I right? If you’re nodding in agreement, you’re going to want to read this - because Claudia Winkleman has the answer to your winter complexion woes.

The Traitors host swears by a product that can give you an instant sun-kissed glow - The Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanning wipes - and they’re so good she says “I can’t live without them.”

Her secret's out: 'The Traitors' host Claudia uses the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanning wipes for her sun-kissed glow

Wow, that’s a pretty glowing endorsement (pun fully intended). She also had this to say during a chat with Get the Gloss: “These are outstanding. If you want to look like you’ve been in Capri for the weekend and had lunch outside then use these. They’re immediately excellent and make your skin glow.”

I’m not familiar with this product so I decided to investigate. So what’s the deal? The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow is a self-tanning face wipe designed to provide a streak-free, sun-kissed complexion while delivering anti-ageing benefits. Each pre-dosed pad combines exfoliation and tanning in a single step, promoting a natural-looking glow without sun exposure. Active ingredients include Vitamins A, D, E and Provitamin 5.

How to use them? All you need to do is cleanse your face, pat dry and apply it to your face, neck, and décolletage in circular motions. You should focus on even coverage to avoid streaks and make sure to blend well into your hairline and jawline.

© Dr Dennis Gross

Leave it to dry, and make sure you avoid contact with water or any other products for at least 2-3 hours and avoid doing any strenuous activity that will induce sweating to make sure your tan develops fully. You’ll see an immediate glow, and for a gradual tan increase, you should use it 2-3 times a week.

What are verified customers saying about the Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow face pads?

Claudia isn’t the only one who rates these self-tan pads. They have an average rating of 4.5 stars based on 25 reviews.

Shoppers give them a big thumbs up for delivering a natural sunny glow without streaks or an orange hue and love how easy they are to use. Several shoppers note improvements in skin texture and clarity too thanks to the anti-ageing ingredients.

One reviewer dubs them “incredible magic little pads” explaining: “My skin has been left smooth, clear with an extremely natural looking tan and a healthy glow.”

“After the very first night, I woke up the next morning with a lovely colour, it fades extremely naturally too and I find I only need to use two or three a week at most. This is a wonderful easy convenient way to fake a very realistic tan, with no signs of orange.

“The fact they are good for my skin too it’s a win-win and I’ve noticed my skin is clearer, totally uniform and feels super smooth and soft, I’m so impressed that I’ve just bought the body version too.”

Another shopper noted: “One wipe lasted me a week before I needed to top up and received loads of compliments about how glowing my skin looked with no makeup on.

We’re there any negative reviews? Some shoppers did feel the price point was a little on the high side, other’s weren’t overjoyed with the smell: “They smell a bit fake tanny at first, but totally worth it.”

Did I see anything that would put me off trying these? Honestly, no. I don’t tan my face at all to avoid getting wrinkles, so I’m massively tempted to give these a try! Much cheaper than a weekend in Capri in any case!