Adrien Brody's fans 'lose all respect' for star over shock Oscars incident
Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

The Brutalist star picked up the Best Actor accolade on Sunday night.

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Adrien Brody has divided viewers at the 97th Academy Awards by throwing his chewing gum to his partner after winning the Best Actor accolade. The actor, who picked up his second statuette for his role in The Brutalist, appeared to be so thrilled with his win that he only realized he still had his chewing gum in while walking to the podium, so he threw it back at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman.

Georgina made a valiant attempt to catch his wad of gum before the camera cut away to him accepting the Oscar, but the moment did not go unnoticed, with many viewers taking to X to discuss. One person wrote: "Adrien Brody is a pompous [expletive]. Flew his gum as he entered the stage and cued the music off, then proceeded to virtue signal. Lost all respect for him."

WATCH: Adrien Brody throws gum at girlfriend Georgina Chapman before acceptance speech

Another person added: "Adrien Brody threw his gum at his wife before going on the stage, so I was already irritated before he started his feature-length monologue," while a third quipped: "Arrest Adrien Brody for hurling his gum at his wife at the Oscars."

Adrien Brody at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Penske Media via Getty Images
Adrien asked them to stop playing the music during his speech

However, others were more forgiving, with one joking: "I would’ve been fighting for Adrien Brody’s piece of gum like a wedding bouquet." Another person added: "Everyone mad at Brody for throwing his gum has never spit their gum (a tastefully erotic, romantic gesture) into a lover’s hand." 

A third person posted: "Gonna defend Adrien Brody on the gum-throwing thing though because it [annoys me] when people give acceptance speeches while chewing gum."

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman link arms on the red carpet at the 97th Annual Academy Awards© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Georgina Chapman attempted to catch the gum

The actor also divided viewers during his speech, where he asked producers to stop playing the orchestral music used to usher stars off the stage. During his speech, he said: "Winning an award like this signifies a destination and something my character references in the film.

Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman at the 97th Oscars© Penske Media via Getty Images
Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman at the 97th Oscars

"But to me, it also, beyond the pinnacle of a career, is a chance to begin again and the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough so that in the next 20 years of my life, I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful, important, and relevant roles."

Close-up of man looking into distance© Universal Pictures
Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist

When the music began to play, he added: "I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off. I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise."

