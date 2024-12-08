Danny Jones crowned King of the Jungle in epic I'm a Celebrity finale

After a nail biting I'm a Celebrity finale and some very worthy finalists who all could have been crowned the ruler of the jungle, Danny Jones was named 2024's King of the Jungle, with Coleen Rooney as runner-up while Reverend Richard Coles came in third place.

The star was thrilled with the news and was crowned by their fellow contestants before walking up the famous bridge to pose for photos - and reunite with their family! Fans were loving the news, and took to X to discuss, with one writing: "GO ON DANNY!!!!! KING OF THE JUNGLE!," while another posted: "YESSS DANNY !!!!!!! jumping for joy in my living room like a lunatic but so so deserved im so happy for him."

© ITV/Shutterstock Danny Jones has won I'm a Celebrity 2024

A third person added: "So pleased for Danny Jones. Genuinely such a beautiful soul and a worthy king of the jungle. Loved him from minute one and I hope to see much more of him on British TV from here on out."

Of course, the final three had to take on a final Bush Tucker trial in the finale, where they had to take on a challenge in order to receive an incredible mean for their final night in camp. The trio were tiered on three different levels and had to release star pieces to put together as a puzzle, and were of course joined by cockroaches, spiders and fish guts.

However, they did indeed land their delicious treats, with Danny enjoying mozzarella sticks, a chicken burger and profiteroles, while Coleen enjoyed bruschetta, spaghetti bolognese and profiteroles, while Richard ate a king prawn cocktail, cottage pie and a fruit cake for pudding!

© ITV/Shutterstock Did you enjoy the finale?

One person posted: "No big egos. Nobody being nasty or argumentative. 2024 has the best cast of I'm a Celebrity campmates ever," while another wrote: "Petition to keep these 9 celebrities in the camp for another 6 weeks, watching them all is so refreshing."

Another person added: "I hope @imacelebrity producers know this series is one of the best. The celebs have been lovely to watch. You don’t need drama and arguments, just fun and interesting people. The series start was brilliant & only one camp, with the junkyard was better."

© ITV/Shutterstock Richard landed in third place

The line-up for 2024 included Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall, Tulisa Contostavlos, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney, Dean McCullough, Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.