I'm a Celebrity star Maura Higgins appears to confirm romance with Strictly's Pete Wicks after awkward grilling

I'm a Celebrity star Maura Higgins has appeared to confirm her relationship with Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks after a grilling from her fellow campmates in the jungle.

The star, best known for her memorable stint on Love Island, discussed her personal life with Oti Mabuse and Rev Richard Coles, where she was quizzed about whether she was in an exclusive relationship.

WATCH: Maura Higgins Quizzed About Relationship Status On I’m A Celebrity

When asked if she was single, the 34-year-old said: "I am, but I was seeing someone before I came in. I'm not in a relationship."

Richard asked: "Was it exclusive? Or if I've put you on the spot, sorry!" To which Maura replied: "I don't know." She added that it was someone the public would recognize, seemingly confirming that she was referring to The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks. Maura later confirmed to Dean McCullough that she missed him while in the jungle. Dean spoke about it in the Jungle Telegraph, saying: "I think I know who it is. Everyone knows who it is except Richard—maybe he wasn’t a TOWIE fan!"

Maura Higgins in the I'm A Celeb jungle

Maura also admitted she was unsure about whether she was in love and hinted that she had known the man in question for a long time. This further suggests she was referring to Pete, given their long standing friendship before dating. She explained that this time felt "different," adding: "But then, is it because we've known each other for a long time?"

© Getty Pete was recently linked to Maura Higgins

The pair, who are very close, have been supporting one another on their respective shows via social media.

While Maura's friends and family have been encouraging fans to vote for Pete on Strictly through her Instagram, Pete has also shared a clip of Maura joking in the jungle, writing: "I've been George of the Jungle, but now it's time to vote for Maura of the Jungle."

© Yoshitaka Kono Maura alluded to the relationship

Maura has previously spoken about Pete. Shortly after the pair were spotted kissing following a date at Gloria in East London, she told the We Need to Talk podcast: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him. He's an amazing person. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after I came off Love Island, and we just instantly clicked. Our humor is the same.

"It's like that sick, dark humor. It's very abusive. We abuse each other—very nasty. It's hilarious."