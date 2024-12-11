Danny Jones forced to return I'm a Celebrity prize - and didn't win cash

Danny Jones was crowned the King of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity after landing 55 percent of the final vote, but there are certainly some surprising behind the scenes facts about what happens next - and we had no idea!

Although the newly crowned jungle royal was given an elaborate crown and spectre to celebrate his win, the iconic winning items have to be returned when the show stops filming - and it emerges that the show doesn't offer any sort of cash prize for the winners, who are paid a certain amount to take part in the show - so long as they remain in the jungle for a minimum of 72 hours.

Speaking on This Morning about losing his lovely jungle attire, he explained: "I didn’t get to keep anything! They wouldn’t let me keep anything! I had to give the sceptre back. I really wanted to bring it through airport security because it’s quite big. But yeah, I don’t have anything to show for it."

However, we're certain that the lack of a prize won't perturb Danny, who was thrilled with his big win. Speaking to viewers after the show's finale, he said: "It feels amazing, I can't even talk… Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I gave it my all in there, it's a lovely feeling to be liked. Thank you so much, I appreciate this so much.

"This is totally insane. I've learned so much about myself, and that's because the camp mates were unbelievable. They made it so easy for us to get through the hard times. I've had some of the hardest times I've ever had, some of the highest highs, and just tried to have fun along the way. It was way harder, harder than what it comes across on TV, but it's real in there. You're hungry, you're tired, you're lethargic."

Meanwhile, Danny's fellow campmate Coleen Rooney, who was runner-up on the show, celebrated returning to the UK while joined by her husband Wayne and two of her children at the airport. While she didn't have a crown, her son Cass claimed the prize of her jungle hat, and was wearing it as they passed paparazzi on their way home.

She previously spoke about her delight that Danny won the show, telling Ant and Dec: "I didn't expect to get this far! Danny truly deserves it, I was happy to share the camp with everyone."