Everything Danny Jones has said about baby number two with wife Georgia

McFly star Danny Jones may be miles from home in Australia, but his wife Georgia and son Cooper, six, are cheering him on from the UK as he appears on I'm A Celebrity each night.

Delighting fans, Georgia has shared several heartwarming clips of her son watching Danny take on challenges with his campmates each night, including one sweet moment where the young boy asks: "Is my Daddy going to be okay?" as Danny skydives from a helicopter.

WATCH: Danny Jones' son Cooper makes heart-melting comment about dad being on I’m A Celebrity

Georgia and Danny welcomed their son in 2018, four years after their fairytale wedding in 2014 following a five-year relationship.

Speaking to HELLO! when his boy was just three, proud dad Danny admitted: "To have a three-year-old run up to me and call out 'Daddy' is the best feeling."

© Instagram Danny is a doting dad to son Cooper, six

Despite loving being a dad, the couple admitted at the time that having another child wasn't yet on their radar.

"We realise how amazing kids are but also how amazingly tough it is," said Danny. "Our careers are important to us too, and right now all our spare time is focused on Cooper, and the rest we are working."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son in 2018

Georgia then added: "There are no rules that say there has to be a certain age gap between siblings. It really doesn’t matter if they are not super close in age. We have our gorgeous little boy, and we are happy with the way it is."

As Danny takes on bushtucker trials in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Georgia is at home holding the fort with their boy.

Danny's son Cooper is missing him in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

On 27 November, Danny's wife broke down in tears as she took to Instagram, admitting she was finding solo parenting "stressful" without her husband around.

Holding back tears, Georgia admitted: "Obviously house moves on their own are stressful and then working at the same time, solo parenting and having a husband in a jungle."

Despite her "wobble" the Former Miss England winner then revealed she and her son Cooper would soon be flying out to Australia to support Danny, in what will no doubt be an emotional reunion.