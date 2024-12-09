Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Danny Jones breaks silence after being crowned I'm A Celeb's 2024 winner
Danny Jones 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' TV show, Series 24, Australia - 08 Dec 2024© ITV/Shutterstock

Danny beat Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles in Sunday's final

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Danny Jones has shared his appreciation for viewers after being crowned I'm A Celebrity's 2024 King of the Jungle

In a joint social media post shared by the McFly star and the show's official Instagram account, Danny addressed fans in a video message, thanking them for voting and supporting him through his jungle journey. 

"I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart because it means so much for you to even bother voting," Danny said, while donning his well-earned crown. "It's like you've bought tickets to a show. But what's amazing is, you've done it just for me being myself and I've never shown that really enough," he continued. 

"I've opened up and I've had a lot of laughs. I thank you for being on this journey with me and voting for me and showering with frogs. I love you all, I hope to see you soon, meet you. I'll see you around." 

Danny Jones has won I'm a Celebrity 2024© ITV/Shutterstock
Danny Jones was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity 2024

The 38-year-old added: "Thank you so much, really appreciate it. King of the Jungle, come on!"

man in jungle wearing blue shirt and red shorts © Shutterstock
Danny has been a fan-favourite since the start

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the singer, with one person writing: "Well deserved Danny. You were brilliant," while another added: "Huge Congratulations, so deserved, such a beautiful human. You deserve it all. You were all winners this series and all worthy winners."

Sunday night's final saw Danny crowned this year's winner, with Coleen Rooney as runner-up while Reverend Richard Coles placed third. 

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Richard Coles on I'm a Celebrity© ITV/Shutterstock
Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Richard Coles made up the final three

Full of emotion, Danny said: "It feels amazing, I can't even talk."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said. "I gave my all in there, I gave myself. It's a lovely feeling to be liked," he laughed, adding: "I appreciate it so much."

Earlier in the episode, the musician reflected on his experience on the show, describing it as "emotional". "It's insane," he said. "I've learned so much about myself and that's because of my campmates."

Coleen Rooney isn't the richest person in the jungle this year
Coleen Rooney was this year's runner-up

Coleen was over the moon for her campmate Danny. After placing second, the 38-year-old told hosts Ant and Dec: "I didn't think I would get this far, so I'm really happy and Danny really deserves it."

Danny follows in the footsteps of reality star and presenter Sam Thompson, who was crowned 2023's winner, beating heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew, who placed second, and politician Nigel Farage, who came in third. 

