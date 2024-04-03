Professor T star Frances de la Tour's life away from cameras: From famous brother to actor ex-husband

Frances de la Tour reprises her role as Jasper's overbearing mother Adelaide Tempest in the brand new series of ITV's hit crime drama, Professor T. The three-time Olivier Award winner has been a regular fixture on our screens over the years thanks to her illustrious film career.

Viewers will know Frances for her roles in The Lady in the Van, Enola Holmes, and of course for her portrayal of Madame Olympe Maxime in the Harry Potter film series. But what about her life away from the cameras? Here's all you need to know, from her famous brother to her actor ex-husband…

WATCH: Frances stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's mystery film Enola Holmes

Frances de la Tour's early life and famous brother

Frances was born on 30 July 1944 in Hertfordshire to parents Moyra and Charles de la Tour.

After studying at Drama Centre London, Frances joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and subsequently landed roles in a variety of plays. What followed was an impressive stage career, with Frances starring in many major productions, including in Edward Albee's Three Tall Women alongside Maggie Smith, and The History Boys at the Royal National Thetare and later on Broadway.

© ITV Frances de la Tour stars as Adelaide Tempest in Professor T

As for her on-screen credits, Frances is perhaps best known for her role in the 70s' show Rising Damp, as well as for playing Emma Porlock in the drama series Cold Lazarus, headmistress Margaret Baron in BBC sitcom Big School and Violet Crosby in the ITV comedy Vicious.

© Nicola Dove Frances in the 2015 film The Lady in the Van

While Frances, now 79, grew up to be a film star, she's not the only famous face in her family. Her brother is actor and screenwriter Andy de la Tour. He's perhaps best known for appearing in Notting Hill, and Roman Polanski's Oliver Twist.

He's also landed roles in The Young Ones, Holby City, Casualty, and Doctors.

© Alastair Muir/Shutterstock Frances' brother Andy de la Tour as Spijak in 'The Cutting of the Cloth' play

As a television writer, his credits include Lovejoy, Boon, Peak Practice, The Vet, and Kavanagh QC. He's married to BAFTA-winning actress Susan Wooldridge, who is known for her roles in Hope and Glory, and All Quiet on the Preston Front.

Frances' home life and famous ex-husband

Frances was previously married to playwright and actor Tom Kempinski, who passed away in August 2023. He's best known for his 1980 play Duet for One, for which Frances won the Olivier for Best Actress. It was later turned into a film starring Julie Andrews and Alan Bates.

© Alastair Muir/Shutterstock Frances won an Olivier award for starring in Tom Kempinski's play Duet for One'

Frances and Tom were together for ten years until 1982, during which time they welcomed two children, Josh and Tamasin.

Frances is fairly private about her personal life, and so it's not known whether she's currently in a relationship.