Kelly Clarkson shocks fans during latest talk show installment

When it comes to delivering some powerhouse vocals, Kelly Clarkson proved she's still got it as she performed a cover of Chappell Roan's Red Wine Supernova during her eponymous talk show on Thursday.

The 42-year-old amazed her fans during her 'Kellyoke' segment as they flocked to social media to praise the host's flirty and fun rendition of the pop song.

One user on X penned: "If I [were] an artist, my only stipulation would be that Kelly Clarkson is never allowed to cover my songs."

Another fan added: "Nobody should allow her to cover their songs cuz she eats them up every time."

Kelly's followers were quick to urge the Because Of You singer to cover more songs as they requested tracks they were desperate to hear be performed. One fan wrote: "I've been DYING for her to cover Billie Eilish's The Greatest (or Wildflower).

"I KNOW she would murder the belting parts in both of those tracks."

For the performance, the host donned a black tailored suit that featured a structured waist-cinching blazer with strong shoulder pads and a pair of flared fitted pants. A simple black top embossed with a large white collar detail was layered beneath. Kelly styled her luscious brunette locks into her effortless signature straight look with bangs.

The singer oozed glamour with a brown smoky eye and a bronzed cheek while adding a rosy tint to her lip.

This isn't the first time one of Kelly's Chappell covers has sent fans into a frenzy, with her rendition of Good Luck, Babe! with Miranda Lambert and guitarist Jaco Caraco having gone viral in September. Kelly performed an acoustic cover of the 2024 pop song.

For the outdoor performance, Kelly oozed chic in a black shirt and matching slim-fit pants. The star opted for a pair of black pointed-toe killer heels and square oversized sunglasses, while her long tresses were swept back into a casual ponytail.

The latest installment of the Kelly Clarkson Show comes after the Since U Been Gone singer's kids made a guest appearance on her show. The host often keeps River Rose, 10, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, out of the spotlight.

However, earlier this month, River and Remy joined their mom on the screen, with Remy even delighting fans with a performance on stage.

River was her mom's double as she sported bangs and donned a collared button-down shirt, while her brother was dressed smartly in a green double-breasted jacket by Gucci embossed with a stripe pattern. Kelly matched her kids as she paired a long-sleeved, thrilly tie-up top that featured a green floral pattern with a pair of casual jeans.